EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes, including two to Devin Duvernay, and the Baltimore Ravens rolled past the New York Jets 24-9 on a rainy Sunday in the regular-season opener.
Jackson went 17 of 30 for 213 yards, including a TD to Rashod Bateman, and an interception. The performance came hours after ESPN reported Jackson turned down a five-year extension offer worth more than $250 million.
Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday the sides would keep working on an extension after the season. Jackson, entering his fifth-year option on his rookie deal, gave the Ravens some more to consider.
Jackson didn’t run much on Sunday, just 17 yards rushing on six carries, but he didn’t need to because the Jets’ offense struggled to get anything going.
Joe Flacco, starting against the team whom he helped win a Super Bowl, was ineffective and wasn’t helped by a few drops and lousy pass protection. He went 37 of 59 for 307 yards and a touchdown and interception — and the fans at MetLife Stadium chanted backup Mike White’s name a few times in the second half.
Flacco started in place of Zach Wilson, who’s out until at least Week 4 while recovering from a bone bruise and a torn meniscus.
There were early signs this could be a long one for the Jets’ offense. Flacco was intercepted by Marcus Williams on the third drive when intended receiver Lawrence Cager slipped on the wet turf and the ball went right to the Ravens safety, who returned it to the Jets 13. But New York’s defense held firm and Baltimore settled for Justin Tucker’s 24-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
The Jets missed a chance to tie early in the second quarter when Greg Zuerlein was wide left on a 45-yard attempt.
One play after left tackle Ja’Wuan James, who started in place of the injured Ronnie Stanley, was carted off the field with an ankle injury, Jackson perfectly placed a pass to Duvernay for a 25-yard TD and a 10-point lead with 3:45 left in the first half.
The Jets responded with their first points of the season, with Zuerlein making a 45-yarder this time around.
The Ravens extended their lead on their second drive of the second half on Duvernay’s second touchdown catch when Jackson avoided pressure, stepped up in the pocket and found Duvernay streaking into the end zone.
The Jets appeared to make a big play on defense late in the third quarter when D.J. Reed forced Mike Davis to fumble, but the Ravens running back recovered. On the next play, Bateman split two Jets defenders and Jackson lofted a pass that hit him in stride for a 55-yard touchdown that made it 24-3.
New York’s offense finally found some rhythm with a nine-play drive to get into the red zone, but but rookie running back Breece Hall fumbled after a 7-yard catch that would’ve been a first down and Marlon Humphrey recovered for the Ravens.
TWO MORE THINGS
Two other moments were indicative of the lousy day for the Jets. One was that Flacco found a wide-open Michael Carter on fourth-and-goal from the 6 with 4:17 left, but Carter dropped the pass in the end zone.
And with 1:18 remaining, Elijah Moore appeared to have a touchdown on third down. He was called for offensive pass interference on a play during which Ravens cornerback Kyle Fuller injured his left leg and needed helped off the field.
The Jets finally got into the end zone a few plays later on Tyler Conklin’s 2-yard TD catch with 1 minute left, but Zuerlein missed the extra point.
SEPTEMBER MOURN
The Jets dropped their 13th straight game in the month of September, dating to the 2018 season.
NOT-SO-COOL JOE
Flacco fell to 0-6 as a starter with the Jets, including 0-1 last year in place of Wilson and 0-4 in 2020 in place of Sam Darnold.
INJURIES
Ravens: James didn’t return and was replaced by Patrick Mekari.
Jets: CB Michael Carter II left with a hip injury in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
Ravens: Host the Miami Dolphins next Sunday in their home opener.
Jets: Travel to Cleveland to face the Browns next Sunday.
Browns 26, Panthers 24
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Cade York kicked a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, Kareem Hunt scored two touchdowns and Cleveland spoiled Baker Mayfield’s bid for vengeance with a 26-24 win over Carolina.
Nick Chubb ran for 141 yards and Hunt had 70 total yards from scrimmage as the Browns won their season opener for the first time since 2004.
Mayfield overcame a slow start by leading the Panthers back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit by running for a 7-yard touchdown and finding Robbie Anderson for a 75-yard touchdown strike. He then led the Panthers on a 64-yard drive in seven plays to set up Eddy Pineiro’s go-ahead field goal with 1:13 left in the game.
Jacoby Brissett, filling in for suspended Browns star Deshaun Watson, completed passes for 13 yards to Donovan Peoples-Jones and 9 yards to Amari Cooper to set up York’s winning kick, the longest for the franchise since 1984.
Mayfield, who spent four seasons with Cleveland prior to being traded in July, finished 16 of 27 for 235 yards.
The Browns harassed Mayfield for most of the game, sacking him four times and tipping five passes at the line of scrimmage.
The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 also fumbled two shotgun snaps, took a delay of game penalty and threw an interception that led to Cleveland’s first touchdown.
Mayfield kept his emotions mostly in check until early in the fourth quarter when — trailing 20-7 — he dropped back to pass, saw an opening and raced up the middle for a touchdown, and then celebrated by riffling the ball off the inside wall of the stadium.
Carolina’s first five possessions resulted in just 13 net yards.
Grant Delpit’s interception of Mayfield led to a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to a wide open Hunt. The score came after Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson essentially tackled Amari Cooper in the end zone before the ball arrived, giving Cleveland a first-and-goal at the 1.
Hunt’s 24-yard TD run gave Cleveland a 14-0 lead.
Mayfield appeared to get some of his mojo back on Carolina’s sixth possession, connecting on a 50-yard pass with Ian Thomas to set up a 1-yard touchdown leap by Christian McCaffrey to cut the lead in half.
But after Panthers new kicker Eddy Pineiro sent the kickoff out of bounds, the Browns were able to add a field goal to make it a 17-7 game at the half.
Dolphins 20, Patriots 7
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown and Miami provided an early look at their ability to contend in the AFC East as they beat Bill Belichick and New England.
Facing Belichick in a head coaching debut is never easy. But Mike McDaniel, the former 49ers offensive coordinator who was hired as the Dolphins head coach in February, made use of a talented defense and the speedy options he brought in during the offseason to extend Miami’s winning streak against the Patriots to four games.
Miami swept the Patriots in 2021, including a win in Foxborough in the season opener.
Second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle scored the Dolphins’ first offensive touchdown of the 2022 season, taking a fourth-down pass from Tagovailoa into the end zone for a 42-yard score. Waddle caught four passes for 69 yards.
Tyreek Hill, making his Miami Dolphins debut after the team traded for him during the offseason, led Miami’s receivers with eight receptions for 94 yards.
Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones threw for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception. Running back Ty Montgomery caught the Patriots’ only touchdown of the game. Damien Harris led New England’s rushers with 48 yards on nine carries.
In the second quarter, Hill ripped a jump ball away from defensive back Jack Jones, who nearly intercepted the pass from Tagovailoa. Hill, who is 5-foot-10, turned the play into a 26-yard gain.
Dolphins safety Jevon Holland made an immediate impact to start what is expected to be a breakout season.
On the Patriots’ opening drive, Holland intercepted Jones’ pass, which was intended for DeVante Parker, the former Dolphins receiver who was traded to the Patriots.
Parker was working one on one against cornerback Xavien Howard, who tipped the pass away from Parker and into Holland’s hands.
The takeaway stifled the Patriots drive in which they converted four first downs to move into Dolphins territory.
Former Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram also played his first game as a Dolphin and scored a defensive touchdown in the second quarter. Safety Brandon Jones, on a blitz, got a strip-sack of Jones. Ingram recovered the ball for a touchdown to give the Dolphins a 10-0 lead.
Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers made a contested catch over Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham for a 9-yard gain in the second quarter. But the Patriots did little else on offense and faced a 17-point deficit at the half.
The Patriots scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the third quarter after Montgomery caught a pass in the flat from Jones on third-and-6 and rolled into the end zone to make it 17-7.
Miami answered with a 49-yard field goal from Jason Sanders to make it 20-7. On the drive, Raheem Mostert, whom the Dolphins signed as a free agent in the offseason, showed his shiftiness, catching a short pass from Tagovailoa and dodging several tacklers for a 16-yard gain.
The Dolphins’ defense capped a dominant day with a fumble recovery by linebacker Jaelan Phillips with about five minutes left. Rookie defensive back Kader Kohou knocked the ball out of Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor’s hands. On the Patriots previous drive, Kohou broke up a pass to force a New England turnover on downs.
FAMOUS FACE
Former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson was seen sitting next to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
WARM WEATHER
The Patriots arrived in South Florida a little early to get acclimated with the hot weather, which reached the low 90s in the week leading up to Sunday’s game. New England arrived in Florida on Tuesday and practiced at Palm Beach Atlantic University in Palm Beach County, about an hour from the Dolphins’ facilities.
INJURIES
Dolphins: RT Austin Jackson left the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter. ... TE Cethan Carter left the game with a head injury in the second quarter and did not return.
Patriots: S Adrian Phillips left the game with a rib injury in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Patriots: at Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Dolphins: at Baltimore on Sunday.
