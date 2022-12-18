APTOPIX Cowboys Jaguars Football

Jacksonville linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) tackles Dallas running back Tony Pollard (20) for no gain during Sunday’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday.


