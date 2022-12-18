JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday.
Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville’s 20-game skid against NFC teams. It’s an NFL record.
Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in franchise history. The Cowboys (10-4) ended a five-game winning streak.
The stunner prevented Dallas from securing a playoff spot. Jacksonville (6-8), meanwhile, could gain ground on Tennessee in the topsy-turvy AFC South.
Jacksonville won the toss in overtime and had a chance to win it with Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns. But the Jaguars went three-and-out, giving the Cowboys a chance to win after squandering a 27-10 lead.
Prescott’s third-down pass proved to be a difference-maker.
Prescott completed 23 of 30 passes for 256 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Two of his TD passes went to Brown.
Prescott found Brown for a 13-yard score with 3:02 remaining that looked like it would be the winner. Lawrence fumbled while scrambling on the ensuing possession, but he got the ball back and drove his team into position for Riley Patterson’s 40-yard, game-tying field goal on the final play of regulation.
Lawrence threw three TD passes to Zay Jones. Travis Etienne ran for 103 yards.
The Jaguars scored 21 consecutive points to rally from a 27-10 deficit and take a 31-27 lead in the fourth. But Prescott and the Cowboys countered with a 13-play drive that included three third-down conversions.
Ezekiel Elliott ran for 58 yards and a score for Dallas, joining Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith as the only backs in franchise history with rushing touchdowns in seven straight games.
KEY INJURIES
Cowboys: Dallas lost two defensive starters. Linebacker Leighton Vander-Esch (neck) was ruled out early in the second half and defensive tackle Dorance Armstrong (knee) left the game in the third quarter.
Jaguars: Etienne missed one drive late with an ankle injury. ... Jacksonville lost both starting offensive tackles. Left tackle Cam Robinson went to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a right knee injury. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor had previously left with a hamstring injury. ... Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi injured an ankle in the first half.
COWBOYS’ TYRON SMITH RETURNS
Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, one of the best blockers in franchise history, made his season debut in Jacksonville. The eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle started on the opposite side in place of injured Terence Steele, who tore knee ligaments last week against Houston.
Smith missed the first 12 games with a torn hamstring tendon sustained in training camp. Rookie Tyler Smith replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle, and coaches wanted to keep him in his usual spot against the Jags. Tyron Smith rotated at right tackle with 40-year-old Jason Peters.
STREAK ENDS
Lawrence’s streak of consecutive passes without an interception ended at 204. Cowboys rookie DaRon Bland picked off Lawrence’s pass intended for Christian Kirk in the third quarter. Lawrence was closing in on the franchise record (209) set by David Garrard in 2007.
ANOTHER SLOW START
For the sixth consecutive game, the Jaguars dug themselves an early hole. They trailed Dallas 14-0 in the second quarter. It followed a 14-7 deficit against Tennessee last week. Jacksonville also trailed at Detroit 20-3, against Baltimore 6-0, at Kansas City 20-0 and against Las Vegas 17-0.
UP NEXT
The Cowboys host Philadelphia on Saturday, a pivotal game in the NFC East.
The Jaguars play at the New York Jets on Thursday night. It’s Jacksonville’s only primetime game this season.
Eagles 25, Bears 20
CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Hurts tied a career high by running for three touchdowns and Philadelphia outlasted the struggling Bears.
The Eagles (13-1), with the best record in the NFL, made just enough plays to come away with a tighter-than-anticipated win.
Chicago’s Justin Fields rushed for 95 yards to reach exactly 1,000 on the season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks to rush for 1,000 or more. He also set a franchise single-season rushing record for a QB. But the Bears (3-11) lost their seventh straight game — their worst skid since dropping eight in a row in 2002 to match a franchise record.
Hurts is also closing in on history as a rusher. He has 13 rushing touchdowns, one short of the NFL record for a QB, set by Cam Newton during his rookie year in 2011.
Hurts finished with 61 yards rushing and has 747 this season. He also threw for 315 yards, completing 22 of 37 passes with two interceptions.
The Eagles’ do-it-all QB ran for a 22-yard touchdown in the closing minute of the first half and 1-yard TD early in the third quarter that made it 17-6. Hurts added another 1-yard score and ran in the 2-point conversion with 4:20 left in the game to put Philadelphia ahead 23-13. But the Bears weren’t finished.
Fields — who hobbled to the sideline on the previous possession and briefly exited the game — hit a wide-open Byron Pringle for a 35-yard touchdown that pulled Chicago within five with 2:43 remaining.
But the Bears didn’t get the ball back. After the 2-minute warning, Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for 12 yards on third-and-6, allowing Philly to run out the clock.
Brown caught nine passes for 181 yards. DeVonta Smith had five receptions for 126 yards.
Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave each had two sacks, helping the Eagles squeeze by after winning their previous two games by a combined 51 points.
Fields broke Bobby Douglass’ previous franchise rushing record for a QB of 968 yards in a 14-game season in 1972. After passing for a season-high 254 yards two weeks earlier against Green Bay, Fields threw for 152 and two touchdowns.
David Montgomery ran for a touchdown for Chicago, which remained winless since a surprising victory at New England on Oct. 24.
Saints 21, Falcons 18
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and New Orleans beat Atlanta in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton’s scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed.
New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematically alive in the anemic NFC South — a division in which every team entered Week 15 with a losing record.
Atlanta (5-9) was down by just a field goal and threating to score with less than three minutes remaining when Ridder hit Drake London over the middle for first-down yardage on fourth-and-5. But safety Justin Evans punched the ball from London’s grasp, and cornerback Bradley Robey snagged it out of the air to give New Orleans the ball on its own 39.
The Saints kept the ball until failing to convert on fourth-and-short in Atlanta territory with 9 seconds left, and the game ended on Ridder’s fruitless scramble two plays later.
The Falcons began the day just one game behind division-leading Tampa Bay, which played one of Sunday’s late-afternoon games against AFC contender Cincinnati. But the Falcons also had lost four of their previous five while season-opening QB Marcus Mariota played through what the team has described as a “chronic” knee problem.
So this week, Atlanta coach Arthur Smith announced he was elevating Ridder to starter and that Mariota would be placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his season.
Ridder completed 13 of 26 passes for 97 yards without an interception. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier helped the Falcons sustain drives with 139 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
The Saints raced to a 14-0 lead on their first two possessions, beginning when Johnson turned Dalton’s short pass into a 19-yard score by spinning through tackle attempts and diving for the goal line. Hill’s deep throw down the middle to Shaheed came on the next series.
The Falcons cut it to 14-3 after stalling inside the New Orleans 10 and closed to 14-10 on Allgeier’s 5-yard run in the third quarter.
Johnson’s 22-yard TD catch from Dalton widened New Orleans’ lead to 21-10. But Atlanta closed to 21-18 on Cordarrelle Patterson’s 3-yard run and Allgeier’s 2-point conversion on a run with four minutes remaining.
PEES HOSPITALIZED
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was injured when he was run into by Shaheed as he fielded a punted ball during pre-game warmups. Pees, 73, was taken off the field on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for observation. The Falcons described Pees as “stable, alert and responsive” when he left the Superdome.
INJURIES
Falcons: Running back Caleb Huntley left with an ankle injury in the first quarter.
Saints: Did not report any injuries during the game but played a ninth straight game without top cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen).
UP NEXT
Falcons: At Baltimore on Saturday.
Saints: At Cleveland on Saturday.
