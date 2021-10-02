TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 47th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays pressed their AL wild-card chase to the final day of the regular season by thumping the Baltimore Orioles 10-1 Saturday.
The Blue Jays launched five homers while Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings to help Toronto close within one game of the wild card-leading New York Yankees.
“It’s October baseball and we’re trying to make a push,” Manoah said. “We’re just focused on controlling what we can control.”
Toronto began the day tied with Seattle, one game behind Boston for the second wild-card spot.
The Blue Jays are 2-0 to start October after going 20-9 in September.
“The level of confidence that we’re playing with right now is amazing,” Manoah said. “Everything is kind of clicking, our bullpen, our starters, our offense.”
George Springer, Teoscar Hernández, Bo Bichette and Danny Jansen all went deep for Toronto. The Blue Jays lead the majors with a franchise-record 258 home runs, topping the 257 they hit in 2010.
Baltimore has allowed a big league-leading 254 home runs.
Guerrero grimaced after stepping awkwardly while rounding first base on a double in the sixth inning. He was checked by trainers but remained in the game.
“He said he rolled his ankle a little bit so he felt uncomfortable,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “He was fine after that.”
Guerrero flied out to end the eighth and was replaced at first base by Cavan Biggio in the ninth.
Trey Mancini doubled to begin the second and scored on Ryan McKenna’s RBI groundout but that was all for the Orioles against Manoah. Nick Ciuffo walked to begin the third and Manoah hit Austin Hays to open the fourth, but neither runner advanced.
Manoah (9-2) retired the final 12 batters he faced and struck out 10. The rookie has a 1.69 ERA in winning his past four starts — his streak includes two wins over Tampa Bay, the AL’s best team.
Springer had four hits and scored twice. Santiago Espinal had three hits and an RBI as Toronto collected 14 hits, the 71st time this season they’ve had 10 or more.
With his 450-foot drive off John Means (6-9) in the first, Guerrero closed within one of Kansas City’s Salvador Perez for the major league lead.
“They gave me the pitch I was looking for, what I was working on in BP, and I took advantage of that,” Guerrero said through a translator.
Hernández hit a solo shot off Means in the first, his 32nd, and Springer hit a three-run homer off Means in the second, his 20th. Springer is among seven Toronto players to hit 20 or more home runs this season, joining Guerrero, Hernández, Marcus Semien, Bichette, Randal Grichuk and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Toronto also had seven players hit 20 or more in 2000 and 2010.
Bichette hit a first-pitch homer off Konner Wade to begin the fifth, his 29th, and Jansen added a two-run drive later in the inning, his 11th.
Toronto became the fourth AL East team to reach 90 wins, making this the first division since three-division play started in 1994 with four 90-win teams. It’s only the second since division play began in 1969 that it’s happened — the 1978 AL East also had four 90-win teams with New York, Boston, Milwaukee and Baltimore.
“It’s impressive, man,” Montoyo said. “This team deserves so much credit, and we’re going to go all the way to 162. I’m so proud of these guys.”
Means allowed seven runs and seven hits in three innings.
“He’s dealing with a little bit of an illness and it just felt like the fastball velocity wasn’t quite there,” Hyde said. “He just looked tired, to be honest with you.”
Baltimore lost 10 of Means’ final 11 starts.
Rays 12, Yankees 2
NEW YORK (AP) — After 161 games, the New York Yankees still need one more victory.
No simple task against Brandon Lowe and a 100-win Tampa Bay team that’s a consistent thorn in their side.
Lowe hit three home runs and the Rays rolled to a 12-2 blowout of New York that prevented the Yankees from clinching a playoff spot Saturday.
With a chance to pitch his team into the postseason, New York starter Jordan Montgomery instead was rocked for a career-worst seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. He gave up a pair of three-run homers to Lowe, who also went deep in the seventh against Michael King.
Even with the embarrassing defeat before a booing home crowd of 41,648, the streaky Yankees (91-70) can still punch their AL wild-card ticket Sunday with a victory over Tampa Bay in the scheduled regular-season finale.
Another loss, and it gets dicey.
“We’ve got to win. It’s as simple as that,” veteran outfielder Brett Gardner said. “Here we are going into Game 162 not knowing what the future is.
“It’s not ideal. But it’s nice knowing that we still have a chance,” he added. “The way the season has gone, it kind of makes sense that it would come down to the very last day. Seems about right.”
New York is assured at least a tiebreaker game next week that could put the team in the playoffs for the fifth straight season. But after dropping the first two games of this series, the Yankees no longer control their own destiny to host the wild-card game. Now they need a Boston loss to do so.
New York began the day with a one-game lead over the Red Sox for the top AL wild card, with Toronto and potentially Seattle also in the postseason mix heading into Sunday. Boston was playing at Washington on Saturday.
“Just a bad day for us and we’ve got to get over it quickly,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
Lowe batted in the eighth with an opportunity to match the major league record of four home runs in a game. He evaded a 93 mph fastball from Joely Rodríguez that was way inside, then grounded out to first base.
Lowe and Mike Zunino homered back-to-back off Montgomery (6-7) in the third to make it 7-1. Austin Meadows added a three-run shot in the seventh as the AL East champion Rays (100-61) reached 100 wins for the first time in team history.
“Very big. Pretty special,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “So proud of the guys, happy for them — 100 sounds better than 99.”
The defending American League champions, who already wrapped up home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs, had never before been 39 games over .500.
Zunino, Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco had three hits apiece for the small-budget Rays, who outhit New York 19-4 and are undoubtedly determined to make things difficult on their big-spending rivals all weekend.
Arozarena reached base five times, and Luis Patino (5-3) worked two hitless innings for the win.
Montgomery’s shortest outing this season marked an untimely end to a strong stretch.
The left-hander had permitted no more than one run in three straight starts and nine of his past 11, going 3-1 with a 2.26 ERA during that span. He was 1-0 with a 1.65 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 16 1/3 innings in his past three outings and had allowed three earned runs or fewer in 15 of his last 16 starts since June 20.
“Nobody’s perfect. They’re going to happen,” he said. “Just got to be better next time.”
