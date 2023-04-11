STEVENSVILLE — Eileen Johnson had four hits and three RBIs, and Ally Taylor stroked four hits Tuesday, as Colonel Richardson High’s softball team extended its win streak to four with a 9-6 victory over Kent Island.
Winning pitcher Makayla Newcomb tossed a complete game, allowing eight hits and six runs. Newcomb struck out eight and walked one as the Colonels improved to 7-2 overall, 1-0 North Bayside.
Olivia Christopher had three hits for Colonel Richardson, and Kendall Sann and Kara Staehli had two hits apiece. Cheyenne Cayer had one hit and three RBIs.
Rilyn Heyliger had two hits, including a two-run homer for Kent Island (3-6, 0-2). Allison Corbin had a pair of hits, including a solo home run, and Erin Bowen hit a two-run homer.
N. Dorchester 10 St. Michaels 0
SHILOH — Emilee Cohee and Jewels Vroman combined for a one-hitter, and Maggie Hubbard went 4 for 4 with two triples, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored, as the Eagles notched their fourth shutout.
Cohee pitched four innings of one-hit ball, striking out nine and walking one. Vroman tossed two no-hit frames, striking out three and walking none as North Dorchester improved to 8-0, 2-0.
Anna Hopkins had two hits, two walks, scored three runs and stole five bases for the Eagles. Cohee (two RBIs, three runs) and Mackenzie Lewis (two RBIs, two runs) each had two hits, and Maddie Nagel had a hit and one RBI.
St. Michaels slipped to 5-4.
Baseball
Colonel 5, Kent Island 1
STEVENSVILLE — Camron Gondeck (2-0) picked up the win and smacked a double, and Daniel Hesson earned the save as the Colonels stretched their winning streak to five.
Gavin Whitby was 1 for 1 for Colonel Richardson (8-1, 1-0) and Conner Detrich had a single.
N. Caroline 15 Cambridge-SD 5
CAMBRIDGE — Jordan Kelley and Hayden Ogden each went 3 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs, as the Bulldogs won their second straight.
Will Davis was 3 for 4 with a walk adn four RBIs for North Caroline (2-7, 1-0), and David Saathoff was 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI. Matt Lone earned the win.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Leonardtown 9, Kent Island 6
STEVENSVILLE — Bri Riska scored a pair of goals and Sydney Riska had one goal, one assist, won four draws and collected two ground balls as the Bucs slipped to 2-3.
Freshman defender Lilli Mellinger had six ground balls and caused two turnovers for Kent Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.