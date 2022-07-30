NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday.
“Excited to get that one out of the way,” Judge said. “Me and (Aaron Hicks) were kind of racing — he’s about to get to 100 and I was trying to get to 200, so we had a little race going on.”
The 6-foot-7 slugger’s 200th homer came in his 671st career game, behind just Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard, who achieved the feat in 2009 in 658 games.
Judge, who gave his first home run ball to his parents, was able to get his 200th from a “good family” without a big negotiation. He believes this one will go to his parents, as well.
DJ LeMahieu homered and had an RBI single, and Matt Carpenter homered for the 15th time in 40 games for New York, which won its third straight after dropping a pair of games to the New York Mets.
The American League-leading Yankees have won seven straight against the Royals and 10 of the last 11.
Whit Merrifield had a third-inning double for his 1,000th career hit and Salvador Perez had a sacrifice fly for the Royals, who have lost five straight.
A day after becoming the first player with 40 home runs this season, Judge fouled off two breaking balls from starter Jonathan Heasley before sending a 2-2 fastball into the right-center field seats for a two-run drive in the second inning. It was one of his two hits, and he also walked twice.
Judge has 42 homers this season and is on pace for 67. He is tied with Sammy Sosa and two behind Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire for the most before Aug. 1 in MLB history. Bonds holds the season record with 73 homers in 2001.
A free agent at the end of the season, Judge has nine homers and 21 RBIs with a .436 batting average in 10 games since the All-Star break. After hitting just one homer in his first 13 games, Judge has connected for 36 over his last 79 games and is on pace to surpass Roger Maris’ club record of 61, set in 1961.
Yankees All-Star Nestor Cortes (9-3) allowed two runs in five innings. He struck out five and walked two and turned in a nifty fielding play in the second, nabbing Hunter Dozier at third after slipping to the ground while fielding MJ Melendez’s grounder. Cortes has a 2.60 ERA over five July starts.
Heasley (1-6), who was reinstated from the injured list prior to the game after missing 17 games with right shoulder tendonitis, allowed six runs over 3 1/3 innings in his first start since July 9.
Blue Jays 5, Tigers 3
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored twice and Toronto beat Detroit for its 11th win in 14 games.
Guerrero stayed in the game after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Detroit’s Derek Law in Toronto’s four–run sixth.
Trevor Richards (3-1) got two outs to earn the win and Jordan Romano finished for his AL-leading 23rd save in 26 chances.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added an RBI single and Bo Bichette added a sacrifice fly for Toronto.
Law (0-1) allowed four runs, all unearned, in one inning. Riley Green and Kody Clemens each drove in a run in the fifth and Jonathan Schoop added an RBI single in the sixth for the Tigers.
Rays 6, Guardians 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe and Yandy Díaz homered as Tampa Bay snapped a two-game skid with a win over Cleveland.
Corey Kluber (7-6) allowed four runs and eight hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts in six innings. Pete Fairbanks earned his second save.
Andrés Giménez homered for the Guardians, who are 5-5 on an 11-game road trip.
Zach Plesac (2-9), winless over his last nine starts, gave up five runs and seven hits in five innings. Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a fifth-inning double.
