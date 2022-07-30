Royals Yankees Baseball

New York’s Aaron Judge celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of Saturday’s game against Kansas City.

 AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday.

