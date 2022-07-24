BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 37th home run, fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes pitched six sharp innings and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Sunday.
Jose Trevino, another Yankees All-Star, produced the first four-hit game of his career. New York, with the best record in the big leagues, took two of three and have now won 22 of its 32 completed series this year.
Judge has seven home runs in his last nine games and leads the majors with 81 RBIs.
Cortes (8-3) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked none while lowering his ERA from 2.63 to 2.48. The 27-year-old lefty began his MLB career with the Orioles in 2018.
Clarke Schmidt pitched three innings and earned his first career save.
New York scored three times in the third on a double by DJ LeMahieu and a two-run drive by Judge off Dean Kremer (3-2). Judge has nine homers in his last 12 games against Baltimore and 36 over his career — his most against any opponent.
The Yankees lead the majors with 166 homers, the most they’ve hit through the first 96 games of a season in franchise history.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single and Trevino followed with a double that increased the lead to 5-0 in the Aaron Hicks drove in the sixth run with a single in the ninth.
VACCINATION
Every member of the Orioles’ 40-man roster is now vaccinated, the club said. That means the entire team can travel to division rival Toronto on Aug. 15-17.
SCORING CHANGE
The Yankees used four outfielders in the second against Adley Rutschman, who hit a fly ball to left that was dropped by second baseman Gleyber Torres on the warning track. The official scorer initially charged Torres with an error but later awarded Rutschman his 18th double in 19 games.
STACKING WINS
The Yankees have won at least 66 of their first 97 games for the 10th time in franchise history.
MOVES
Yankees: RHP Shane Greene was designated for assignment. Greene made his first appearance for the Yankees since he was a rookie in 2014 on Saturday and gave up a home run.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Yankees: RHP Ron Marinaccio (shoulder inflammation) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. … OF Giancarlo Stanton is feeling “beat up” but he could be back in the lineup Tuesday. … RHP Michael King will need surgery to repair his fractured elbow. He could be ready for spring training if he doesn’t require Tommy John surgery, manager Aaron Boone said.
UP NEXT
Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA) will start the series opener Tuesday against the Mets and RHP Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA).
Orioles: RHP Austin Voth (1-1, 6.38 ERA) is starting Monday against the Rays and RHP Corey Kluber (6-5, 3.73 ERA).
Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 4
BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia had three hits and drove in four runs, giving him 10 RBIs for the series, and Vladimir Guerrero had four hits for Toronto, as the Blue Jays pounded the bumbling Red Sox to complete a three-game sweep.
Two days after Tapia had an inside-the-park grand slam in a record-setting 28-5 victory, he had a bases-loaded triple to spot Toronto to a 5-0 lead off top Boston prospect Brayan Bello (0-2) — one of five players in the Red Sox lineup who started the season in the minors.
The Blue Jays also took advantage of three errors and a series of other blunders by Boston, which is just a half-game out of last place in the AL East.
On the day David Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame about a four-hour drive to the west, the Red Sox lost their fifth straight game, their ninth of the last 10 and 13th out of 16. Boston, which was a season-high 11 games above .500 on June 27, has not won a series against an AL East opponent in 12 tries this season.
Wilting in the 98-degree heat and already trailing 5-1, the Red Sox were booed by the home crowd in the second inning, after George Springer stole second base and took third when Christian Vázquez’s throw went into the outfield and was kicked around there by left fielder Franchy Cordero.
Tim Mayza (4-0) earned the win as the most effective reliever after inducing a double play in the seventh. Toronto starter Ross Stripling allowed two runs in four innings before reliever Trevor Richards gave up two more, when Jarren Duran tripled and scored in the fifth, then Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo homer in the sixth to make it 8-4.
But the biggest cheer of the day was when a clip from Ortiz’s acceptance speech was played on the scoreboard.
The Red Sox could have used him. Instead, the lineup was missing ailing All-Stars J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers and top offseason acquisition Trevor Story, with the bottom five in the batting order all hitting worse than .220.
Bello allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks, striking out two in four innings; he has yet to make it into the fifth in any of his three major league starts. But this time he was hurt by some bad luck and some bad defense.
Toronto loaded the bases in the first inning on two softly hit balls — one that bounced off third base — and a walk, then Cavan Biggio connected for a two-run single off third baseman Jeter Downs that was also booted by Cordero. Tapia made it 5-0 on a bases-loaded triple to the right-center gap.
The Blue Jays added three more in the fifth, which began when Hirokazu Sawamura walked leadoff batter Teoscar Hernández when the Red Sox reliever put his fingers to his mouth with a 2-1 count after being warned, resulting in two automatic balls.
Hernandez came around to score on Tapia’s single, and another run scored when Downs threw the ball into the back of a baserunner heading home; Downs also muffed a routine grounder. The final run scored when pitcher Sawamura covered first on a dribbler to the right side of the infield but overran the bag.
Royals 4, Rays 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kris Bubic went seven strong innings, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez had late-inning RBIs and Kansas City beat Tampa Bay, winning a series against the Rays for the first time in five years.
Dozier snapped a 2-all tie with two outs in the seventh when he singled off Brooks Raley (1-1) to score Whit Merrifield. Melendez added an insurance run with a double down the left-field line in the eighth.
The Royals overcame the loss of Bobby Witt Jr. for their first series win against the Rays since 2017. They broke an 11-series losing streak to the American League East.
Bubic (2-6) tied with a season high by pitching seven innings. He gave up two runs on four hits, walked three and struck out four.
For the second straight game, the Royals lost a lead but found some timely hits late to prevail.
Witt hit an RBI single in the first inning, but exited the game before the next half-inning even started. The 22-year-old rookie stole second but then gingerly ran to third on a fly ball to center field and was removed with right hamstring tightness. He is considered day to day.
He has a hit in 14 of his last 16 games with 12 RBIs and eight stolen bases while hitting over .360 in that stretch.
Nick Pratto made it 2-0 in the second with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Michael A. Taylor.
Tampa Bay responded, as Yandy Diaz hit a 434-foot homer to center field for his first since May 14. The Rays tied the game in the sixth on a sac fly by Luke Raley.
Taylor Clarke got his second save of the season.
Angels 9, Braves 1
ATLANTA (AP) — Taylor Ward homered in a five-run first, Reid Detmers pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Angels cooled off Atlanta.
Max Stassi went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs, and Ward was 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Angels, who improved to 3-14 this month and snapped a five-game skid. They had dropped 14 of 16 and were a season-worst 16 games under .500.
The defending World Series champion Braves had won 14 of 19 and were 35-11 since June 1, the best record in the majors during that span.
Atlanta, which began the day a half-game behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East, was a season-worst 10 1/2 out on June 1. The Braves are trying to erase their biggest deficit to win a division title since the division era began in 1969. The 1993 team set the franchise record at 10 games back before winning the NL West.
Los Angeles entered hitting .185 with only 39 runs in July, both last in the majors, but it batted around to lead 5-0 in the first. Ward’s 13th homer barely cleared the wall in left-center before Jared Walsh and Luis Rengifo singled, and Stassi and Jo Adell each had an RBI single. Phil Gosselin followed with a walk, Brandon Walsh an RBI infield single and Andrew Velazquez an RBI single.
The Angels tacked on three more in the fourth to go up 8-0. Shohei Ohtani walked, advanced to third on Ward’s hard single that chased starter Ian Anderson and scored on Rengifo’s single. Ward scored from first on the same play as right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. made a throwing error to third. Rengifo scored on Stassi’s sacrifice fly.
Detmers (3-3) allowed three hits with two walks and six strikeouts, throwing 52 of 90 pitches for strikes. The lefty improved to 1-0 with a 1.06 ERA in three starts this month.
Detmers retired seven in a row and nine of 10 after striking out Acuña to end the third. His only blemish was a walk to Matt Olson in the first before Dansby Swanson scratched out the first Braves hit with a single leading off the fourth. Detmers got Orlando Arcia to ground out to strand the bases loaded in the inning.
That was the only major threat he faced.
Anderson (8-6) was 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA in three starts this month but he looked more like the pitcher whose 6.91 ERA in June was the highest in the NL last month. The right-hander gave up seven runs and eight hits in three-plus innings.
Acuña’s RBI single in the seventh put Atlanta on the board. Stassi’s RBI triple in the eighth made it 9-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.