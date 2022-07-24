APTOPIX Heat Wave Yankees Orioles Baseball

Orioles head trainer Brian Ebel, left, helps home plate umpire Scott Barry get relief with a wet towel around his head after the sixth inning of Sunday’s game against the Yankees.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 37th home run, fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes pitched six sharp innings and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Sunday.

