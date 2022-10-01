NEW YORK (AP) — The numbers were aligned for Aaron Judge. The pitches were not.
Judge remained at 61 home runs on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris’ 61st — he even came to the plate at the exact time Maris went deep.
Just eight of 25 Baltimore’s pitches to Judge were strikes. He walked twice and was hit by a pitch on an 0-for-2 afternoon, sparking a three-run first and a four-run seventh in the New York Yankees’ 8-0 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
“We know we got to capitalize on that. Otherwise, they’re going to keep on doing it,” said Giancarlo Stanton, whose 447-foot drive into the left-field bleachers capped the first. “I think they will either way, but it’s a good extra punch when we do capitalize.”
Judge was grazed on the left arm by a cutter from Austin Voth (5-4) leading off the first, walked in the second and struck out on a full-count curveball in the fourth — at 2:43 p.m., 61 years to the minute when Maris hit his 61st off Boston’s Tracy Stallard across the street at old Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 1961.
Against Spenser Watkins, he walked starting in the seventh and struck out on a changeup in the eighth.
“That’s probably a little bit weird for every pitcher,” Boone said. “You’re striking that balance between ‘I want to attack him,’ but ‘It’s the best hitter in the world.’”
Fans in the rowd of 45,428 booed every ball and chanted profanely at Orioles pitchers.
“It was pretty loud. Of course I heard it,” Watkins said. “It’s just Yankees fans.”
Judge is in contention to become the first Triple Crown winner in a decade. He leads in RBIs with 130 and at .313 is second in batting to Minnesota’s Luis Arraez, and also is tops with 110 walks.
AL East champion New York (97-60) has five games remaining: Sunday’s rain-threatened home finale followed by a four-game series at Texas.
“There’s no bigger stage and there’s no tougher place to do it,” Stanton said. “He’s at the top of the top and he’s made it look easy.”
Nestor Cortes (12-4) matched his career high with 12 strikeouts, pitching one-hit ball for 7 1/3 innings and walking two. Jorge Mateo singled inches over the outstretched glove of leaping shortstop Oswald Peraza with two outs in the fifth.
Cortes got 19 swings and misses among 93 pitches. He lowered his ERA to 2.48 ERA and would be seventh in the AL except he is 3 2/3 innings shy of qualifying. He got a standing ovation when he walked back to the dugout after his last pitch and tipped his cap to fans.
“I got a chip on my shoulder every time I go out there, a sense of urgency,” he said. “Every time I go out there and pitch, I always feel like it could be the last one.”
With second baseman Gleyber Torres moved to right as part of a four-man outfield — and waving to fans in the seats behind him — Cortes used his hesitation delivery to fan Ryan Mountcastle ending the sixth inning.
“I do it on the spot,” Cortes said. “I don’t really know what I’m doing until it happens.”
Jacob Barnes finished with two-hit relief in his Yankees debut, completing New York’s 16th shutout, its most since 1998.
Kyle Higashioka had three of New York’s 14 hits, including his ninth home run, and Torres and Josh Donaldson had two RBIs each.
Voth gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings for the surprising Orioles (81-77), who following a 110-loss season remained in postseason contention until mathematically eliminated by Seattle’s late-night win Friday.
Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde knew his team disappointed fans wanting to see No. 62.
“I get it. They want to see something special. It’s a cool moment,” he said. “We’re not trying to walk him. We’re trying to pitch him carefully.”
OUCH!
Anthony Rizzo was hit on the left knee by a pitch in the Yankees second, the 200th time he was hit by a pitch in his career.
HOME COOKING
New York’s 57 home wins matched 2009 and ‘19 for its most at new Yankee Stadium.
Nats 13, Phillies 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and Philadelphia to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought was hurt by a 13-4 loss to the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday as starter Kyle Gibson was tagged once again.
“Anytime you feel like you give one away, it’s frustrating,” said Gibson, who allowed eight hits and seven runs in six innings.
The Game 1 loss for the fading Phillies was their sixth defeat in their past seven outings.
“I don’t sense panic,” Thomson said. “I really don’t. I sense a group that really wants to get in the playoffs.”
Philadelphia began Saturday a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the third wild-card berth in the National League. The Brewers were scheduled to play the Miami Marlins later.
“Today was a rough day,” Thomson said after his team’s opening loss. “And we’ve got to go get ‘em the second game, see what we’re made of.”
The Phillies made it to the postseason every year from 2007-11 — including winning the World Series in 2008 — but haven’t been back since that run.
Against Gibson (10-8), five consecutive batters delivered hits — and all five scored — in the second for the Nationals, owners of the worst record in the majors at 55-102.
In Gibson’s six starts in September and October, his ERA is 9.73 and Philadelphia’s record is 1-5. He has allowed at least five earned runs in three straight starts.
“Been a frustrating month,” said Gibson, adding that he’s gone over his games with his pitching coaches and catchers but they’re all “coming up empty on saying, ‘Hey, this is where (the issue) is.’”
Luke Voit, Joey Meneses and Luis García homered for Washington, which had lost its past nine games against Philadelphia. García, who drove in five runs, and Meneses, who scored four and knocked in four, each had three hits.
The Phillies arrived in the nation’s capital on a five-game losing streak overall, which they snapped with a 5-1 victory Friday. What was supposed to be a doubleheader that day got scrapped because of remnants of Hurricane Ian, creating a two-game set Saturday, when the start of play was delayed 41 minutes because of rain.
Kyle Schwarber hit the first pitch from Aníbal Sánchez (4-6) for a leadoff triple and scored on a double steal with Bryce Harper. But Washington tied it 1-all on García’s RBI single in the bottom half of the first, then went ahead 6-1.
In the second, Meneses’ double got past third baseman Alec Bohm and brought three runs around, followed immediately by Voit’s two-run shot that traveled 440 feet to center field for his 22nd homer of 2022.
Nick Castellanos, Jean Segura and Bryson Stott drove in runs in the fourth off Sánchez to get Philadelphia within two, but Meneses pushed Washington’s lead to 7-4 with a solo shot off Gibson.
It was the 13th homer in 51 games for Meneses, a 30-year-old rookie.
“Unbelievable,” García said about Meneses.
Washington tacked on six runs against relievers Nick Nelson and Chris Devenski.
In Saturday’s second game, scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. — when the forecast called for more showers — Philadelphia planned to pitch Noah Syndergaard against Washington’s Tommy Romero.
