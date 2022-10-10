APTOPIX Yankees Rangers Baseball

New York’s Aaron Judge follows through on his American League-record 62nd home run, as Texas catcher Sam Huff, left, and umpire Randy Rosenberg, rear, look on last Tuesday.

 AP PHOTO

Major League Baseball’s first foray into a best-of-three wild-card round provided its share of memorable moments.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.