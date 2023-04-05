Orioles Rangers Baseball

Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez gets hugged after his major league debut Wednesday.

 AP PHOTO

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung hit a tiebreaking two-run homer soon after Jacob deGrom threw his final pitch of the game, giving the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner his first victory in the American League as the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Wednesday.


