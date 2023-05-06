EASTON — Hudson Royer knew he had time for one shot.
And though he admitted he had no idea where that shot was headed, it may be a long time before Royer or any of his teammates on the Easton High boys’ lacrosse team forget where it ended up.
“I saw it bounce in and I couldn’t be happier,” said Royer, whose goal with 5 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday lifted the Warriors to a breathtaking 5-4 victory over Saints Peter and Paul to cap the Talbot Lacrosse Association’s Bull Roast.
“I figured someone was going to step up,” Easton head coach Dennis Keenan said after the Warriors extended their winning streak to 10. “ They always do. But we were cutting it short on time there. I’m a husky fella. They can’t put me through those stressful situations.”
Down 3-1 with 1:32 left in the third quarter, Sts. Peter & Paul got goals from freshmen Liam Durnbaugh and Grant Messick 21 seconds apart to forge a 3-3 tie heading in the fourth quarter. Then with just 1:16 elapsed in the final quarter, Durnbaugh unloaded a left-handed crank past Easton goalie Jack Kilbourne (13 saves) for a 4-3 Sabres lead.
“I think we came in with expectations that we were going to take them light, and it was just going to be a light Saturday,” Easton defenseman Tanner Kearns said. “But you know they take it to us every year. They obviously did some studying because they knew what we were bringing.”
Royer, who netted a game-high four goals, ripped a right-handed laser past Sabres freshman goalie Hank Wolters (17 saves) with 7:52 left to create the game’s third tie at 4-all.
Wolters, part of an outstanding Sabres defensive unit, made a huge stop on Easton’s Drew Schmidt moments later to maintain the 4-4 deadlock.
Easton’s Tyler Rardin came within a fraction of putting the Warriors ahead with 1 minute left when drilled a shot off the right pipe and watched it ricochet all the way back to midfield. After a short discussion between the officials to determine who had possession, the Warriors were given the ball back.
That’s where Royer patiently took control. Starting from the top of the box, he ran to his right before stopping and cranking an underhand shot that squeezed through traffic and into the back of the net.
“I saw the clock and I knew we only needed that one shot,” Royer said. “I looked over and I saw 30 (seconds), waited to that 10-second time and just let it go. When I shot it I didn’t really know where it was going to go. But I was super excited when it went in.”
“I think I was already halfway in the air, screaming,” said Kearns when asked where he was on the field when Royer scored his game-winner.
“We knew their strength was their attack, and my strength is my D,” said Sabres head coach Todd Wolters, whose team held Easton to its lowest scoring effort of the season next the Warriors’ season-opening 17-0 loss to Salesianium of Delaware. “I have a defense that can play with anybody anywhere. And they’re freshmen and one junior.”
That was evident from the beginning as the two Talbot County rivals battled through a scoreless first quarter.
Drew Schmidt broke the scoreless tie 32 seconds into the second quarter, when he circled from behind the goal and snapped one past Hank Wolters. Less than a minute later, Messick curled in from the right side and drove a right-handed overhand shot past Kilbourne for a 1-1 tie.
“They played us really well,” Royer said. “They slid quick. They’re a young team. Goalie played really good. That’s what really stood out to me was their goalie play. It was a very good game for him.”
Neither Wolters or Kilbourne surrendered another goal the rest of the half.
“Big rivalry game,” Keenan said. “Kids get overhyped for it; takes them a while to get settled in and run the offense and defense.
“I’ve got to give credit to them,” Keenan said. “They played a great game. I hope they do well in the (Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association) B Conference and win it.”
The Sabres have one regular-season game remaining before starting the MIAA B Conference playoffs.
Easton plays at Stephen Decatur Monday at 5 p.m. for the Bayside Conference championship.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my kids,” Coach Wolters said. “Got to give credit to Easton. That’s a good team. They’re so well coached. At the end of the day, they got that last one.”
