STEVENSVILLE — Aubrey Lavezzo battled.
Easton High’s senior goalie stopped long, hard drives and shots from close range. She foiled rebounds in succession and hurried from her goal to kick away threats. And she watched teammates make clears and rescue her when the ball had slipped behind her and trickled toward the goal line.
But Lavezzo and company could not stop everything directed their way on a brilliant, wind-swept Saturday afternoon, as Kent Island’s field hockey team converted unrelenting pressure into a 3-0 victory in a Class 2A state quarterfinal at Andy Schipul Stadium.
Top-seeded Kent Island (13-2) advances to Thursday’s 2A state semifinals where it will face fifth-seeded Manchester Valley (11-2-1) at 5:30 p.m. at Paint Branch High School.
“I thought Easton’s defense had an amazing game,” Kent Island head coach Laura Harding said. “I think that we were dominating the entire game and we only had three goals. Kudos to Easton’s defense and their goalie. They played great.”
The Buccaneers earned three penalty corners in the opening 7½ minutes. On the third corner, Kent Island’s Brianna Riska unloaded a big drive that Lavezzo stopped. The Bucs kept poking at the ball, but Lavezzo made three rapid-fire pad saves to keep the game scoreless.
Then with 2:14 remaining in the first quarter, Kent Island’s Megan Carpenter smacked a shot on goal that Brookey Betcher deflected past Lavezzo for a 1-0 lead.
Lavezzo and her defensive teammates continued to come up big in the second quarter, as Kent Island mounted on-goal rushes and picked up three more penalty corners in the period. Lavezzo twice stopped Carpenter in the final 3 minutes of the period, and notched nine of her 16 saves in the first half.
“I really have to give it to our defense and Aubrey,” Easton head coach Kim Neff said. “Aubrey, phenomenal game. And our defense did too. They got it out of the circle a lot when it was dangerous.
“They have some great players in the center of the field, and or goal was to keep it to the sides,” Neff continued. “And I thought we did a pretty good job with that, eliminating that center.”
The Warriors struggled to get any type of consistent pressure and few scoring chances on Kent Island goalie Allie Cimaglia — who notched her third consecutive shutout and 10th of the season — as the Bucs midfield and defense limited Easton to only a handful of serious first-half threats, a number that was reduced even further in the second half.
“We just really couldn’t get started,” Neff said. “I just felt like we never settled in our play. We just weren’t creating the space. We weren’t seeing the space. And we weren’t using our options, giving our teammates options when they did have the ball.
“I think one adjustment that we did make was the first half we definitely weren’t cutting to the ball, and I definitely saw them pick that up the second half, little bit more hustle in their step,” Neff said.
Kent Island seemed to increase its attack in the second half, and rarely let the ball cross the 50-yard line during the third quarter.
“We have a motto that says, ‘110 percent on the field,’” Carpenter said. “If you need a sub, you get a sub. But when you’re on this field you don’t ever give up. If you lose the ball, you have three seconds to get it back. Tough challenge, but …”
Jamie Tranquill and Carpenter each sent drives through the goalmouth less than 4 minutes apart in the third. The Bucs finally added an insurance goal via their fifth corner of the period, when Sadie Latchaw steered a shot on goal that Ava Ravanbakhsh tipped past Lavezzo for a 2-0 with 53 seconds on the third-quarter clock.
“The regional championship, that took a lot out of us,” Carpenter said of Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Queen Anne’s in the 2A East Region II final. “We played so hard in that game and we knew this was going to be just as hard of a game.”
Carpenter was awarded a penalty stroke 42 seconds into the fourth quarter, when an Easton defender’s foot stopped the ball from going into the cage. Kent Island’s senior fired a high shot that went off Lavezzo’s stick and fell behind the goal line for a 3-0 lead.
“We’ve been working a lot on our small passes and being smart with the ball, and spreading the field,” Harding said. “We’ve been doing a lot of little small games stuff, which I think helped. And I don’t know if the turf is an advantage to us. It might be because they don’t play on turf so that’s kind of helpful. We’re used to the speed of the ball.”
Kent Island defeated Easton 3-0 on its grass field during the regular season while its outdoor track was being worked on.
Easton finished the season 7-6, falling one step shy of reaching the state semifinals for a second consecutive year.
“We had a good season,” Neff said. “But it just wasn’t our day.”
