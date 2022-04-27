EASTON — Senior Ethan Keenan scored five goals and set up one, and Zach Bramble and Tyler Currie each recorded hat tricks Wednesday night, as Easton High’s boys’ lacrosse team notched a 15-8 victory over North Caroline.
Bramble also had two assists and Currie set up a goal as the Warriors improved to 6-2 heading into Friday’s game at Kent Island. Drew Schmidt scored twice and had an assist for Easton, and Nate Butler (two assists) and Joe Szymanski added one goal apiece. The Warriors got assists from Aidan Filion, Hudson Royer, LJ Murray and Brennen Eason.
Goalie Jack Kilbourne made four saves, and Harry Stein and Abe Ramirez each had a save for Easton.
Hunter Walters had a hat trick for North Caroline, and TJ Bunce finished with a pair of goals and one assist.
Parkside 7, Queen Anne’s 5
SALISBURY — Luke Maciarello and Brandon Vasquez each netted two goals and set up one as the Rams won their fourth straight while dealing the Lions their first loss of the regular season.
Parkside improved to 6-5, while Queen Anne’s slipped to 9-1.
Girls’ Lacrosse
J.M. Bennett 17, Kent County 1
WORTON — Trojan goalie Emma Morris logged 27 saves as Kent fell to the Clippers. Gillian Bonass scored off an assist from Livy Daniels for the Trojans’ lone goal.
Baseball
Easton 8, Kent County 2
WORTON — Jason Hrynko struck out 10 and walked three over six innings, and CJ Dugan had three hits, including a triple and double, as the Warriors won their fourth straight, and fifth in seven games.
Chris Baynard pitched a scoreless seventh inning as Easton improved to 7-7, 4-2. Sam Noble had two hits and two RBIs and Baynard had two hits.
Softball
Easton 11, Kent County 8
WORTON — Brooklynn Blades went 2 for 5, including a decisive three-run double in the top of the eighth inning as the Warriors won their second straight.
Easton took the lead in the eighth when Tara Wazniak (2 for 5, two runs) singled to score Shanya Roberts, who started on second base. Blades eventually cleared the bases with her double and scored when Olivia Orrell (3 for 4, two doubles, two RBIs) doubled.
Roberts and Sumayah Wilkins each went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Easton.
Rebecca Wright earned the win, striking out seven over six innings. Easton got clutch defensive plays from Kylie Weems and Roberts in the bottom of the eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.