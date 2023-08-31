At least this year they’re more acquainted with each other.
“I think last year I was new to them and they were new to me; some of them,” Kent County High second-year head football coach Harold Somerville said. “We started out a little rough, got it together, then fell off again.”
The Trojans gave up over 40 points in their first four games last year, played Class 1A rivals Cambridge-South Dorchester and Colonel Richardson close, beat Snow Hill and Washington for their only wins, then lost to Parkside and Perryville to end the season 2-8.
But Somerville said optimism a high this year. That may be partly due to coach and players being more familiar with each other. It also helps that Kent returns a healthy chunk of last year’s team.
“I think honestly this year’s group is better than last year’s group,” Somerville said. “They bring more experience. Even though a lot of it comes from the youth level, they really have a good IQ of football. And they jell pretty good together.”
A veteran offensive line returns, with junior Wesley Townsend (6-foot-5, 295 pounds) starting at center. Lining up on Townsend’s right will be senior guard Ryan Myers (5-8, 190) and senior tackle Jamarcus Downs (6-0, 250). The left side has junior Gibby Harrison (6-0, 200) at guard and senior Trice Moore (5-9, 180) at tackle.
“They all started a year ago,” Somerville said. “They’re all very quick on their feet.”
The Trojans also have three familiar faces return to lead the run game. Senior Taion Johnson (5-8, 150) and junior Nick Price (5-7, 145) start in the backfield, while Coach Somerville’s son Jonah (5-7, 150) can line up at wingback or the slot.
“I’m expecting to have a lot of speed,” said Coach Somerville, who will also rotate junior Terrel Fennell (5-7, 140) and freshman Kalief Roberts (5-9, 150) into the backfield.
Kent graduated 12 seniors from last year’s team, including quarterback Matt Wade. Stepping behind center is freshman quarterback Dwan Harris (6-1, 170), who has shown a strong arm in practice and scrimmages.
“We still have mechanical issues we got to work on, but he’s doing pretty well,” Somerville said.
Providing targets for Harris will be senior wide receiver Larry Steward (6-2, 160) and junior tight ends Jysir Valentine (6-4, 240) and Shakur Wilson (6-0, 180). The receiving fleet also includes speedy sophomores Ramon Peterson (5-8, 150) and Zayvion Brown (5-8, 140).
“We’ve definitely got some threats,” Somerville said.
Sophomore Brennan Dean will handle the place-kicking, and Johnson punts.
Somerville hopes returning experience will also help strengthen his defense, which yielded 40-plus points in six of its 10 games last season.
Senior Mekhi Rogers (6-1, 170) and Valentine start at the ends, while junior Wyatt Toulson (5-9, 190) and Downs line up at the tackles. Freshman Caiden Pritchett (5-9, 140) and Moore are the outside linebackers in Kent’s 4-3 defense, with Myers playing middle linebacker.
The secondary should be plenty fast, with Brown and Peterson at the corners and Scottie Ford (5-9, 145) and Steward playing safety.
The Trojans host Bohemia Manor on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in their season opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.