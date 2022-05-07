CAMBRIDGE — John Condon and Sarah Van Ornum did what they’ve done so often in the past — win.
But Cambridge-South Dorchester High head track and field coach Dr. Lois Narr and Kent Island head coach Justin Holland knew their respective teams were going to need a lot more than those individual performances if they wanted to win a team championship.
“After the kids got done stretching we pulled them together on a field and said, ‘Look. This is not going to be won by your usual heroes today,’” Narr told her team. “‘This is going to be won by everybody pulling together, doing things that might be out of their comfort zone a little bit, but being a team player and making those points. It’s going to come down to the eighth point, the seventh point, the fifth point. Every point is going to count.’”
Despite two late scratches, Cambridge-SD’s girls followed Narr’s pre-meet speech Thursday by winning the team title, while Kent Island’s boys — minus the help of any individual winners — followed a similar path on the way to winning their side of the meet at the North Bayside Division championships at Cambridge-SD.
Freshman Jyrah Curry won the 200 and 400 meters, classmate JaMyah Pickett led a 1-2-3 finish in the high jump, and senior Sa’Mara Spriggs won the triple jump, as the Vikings won the girls’ competition with 160 points — just seven ahead of runner-up North Caroline.
Kent Island won the 4x400- and 4x800 relays, but triple-scored in a number of events to finish first in the boys’ meet with 169 points — 12 in front of second-place Cambridge-SD.
“Indoor the guys couldn’t win anything but the team championship and the girls are winning all these races,” said Holland, whose team swept the conference indoor team titles.
Kent Island’s boys continued that pattern continued Thursday. Trey Donnelly, Isayah Stewart, Jullian Stewart and Rajan Turner opened the meet by winning the 4x800 relay in 8 minutes, 42.01 seconds. Isayah Stewart and Turner later teamed with twin brothers Alex and Will Ransone to win the 4x400 in a new meet-record 3:38.98.
But that was it in the way of wins for the boys, which was fine with Holland, whose team double- or triple-scored in six of the eight running events, and did the same thing in four of the six field events.
“We made some changes just to see what would happen,” said Holland, whose boys figure to be among the favorites at this Friday’s Bayside Conference championships. “So I think the Bayside lineup will be a lot better than what I just did in the North. I’m glad we won that way. I know there’s points out there that we can get. I always consider us having quality points, meaning we’re going to get those points no matter whether it’s North or the whole Bayside.”
Kent Island’s numbers are down on the girls’ team this season, but Van Ornum had another impressive showing, winning the 800 (2:30.20), 1,600 (meet record 5:38.84) and 3,200 (13:05.17), and joining Sarabeth Caldwell, Hazel Walsh and Mackenzie Ellwood on the winning 4x800 relay (10:57.61).
The Bucs placed third in the girls’ competition, which featured the continuing emergence of sophomore Gabby Bernhard, who won the 100 hurdles (16.57) and pole vault (9 feet, 7 inches), and fell but recovered to take fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (52.79).
“I already told her she was amazing and then she realized she was pretty good,” Holland said.
Those efforts weren’t enough though to topple Cambridge-SD.
Curry won the 200 (27.84) and 400 (1:03.30) and was third in the high jump (4-4). Spriggs won the triple jump (32-6¼) and was second in the 100 hurdles (16.98), the 100 sprint (13.67) and the long jump (15-3 ½). Then there was the Vikings’ 1-2-3 freshman finish in the high jump, with Pickett winning at 4-10, Le’Asia Todd placing second (4-8) and Curry third.
“We wanted to do everything we could to win it,” Narr said. “So we spread our girls out in as many events as we could put them that we thought they would score.”
North Caroline finished second in the girls’ competition, led by senior Makayla Scharf, who won the shot put with a meet record 36-5, and sophomore Grace Turner, who finished first in the 300 hurdles (50.72) and was second in the 400 (1:05.06).
Easton, which had Emily Branic, Siang Sama, Chiara Kalinski and Corinne Mead win the 4x200 relay (1:58.02) was fourth. Queen Anne’s finished fifth, led by senior Kendal Moxey — first in the discus at 98-4 — and sophomore Kirsten Curry, who won the long jump (15-8) and was third in the triple (31-11½).
Colonel Richardson won the 4x100 relay, as Anijah Hammond, Ivy Kuszmaul, Ziy’Aira Hudson and Viergena Toussaint clocked a 54.96.
Condon, who has won a state title indoors, outdoors and in cross country, logged four first-place marks, winning the 800 (2:03.46), 1,600 (4:44.68), the 3,200 (10:56.08) and the pole vault (meet-record 12-1) to pace the Vikings’ runner-up finish on the boys’ side.
He had plenty of help though. Jaden Jones won the 100 (11.49), Evan Payne the 200 (meet-record 23.10) and William Jackson cleared 5-8 to win and set a meet record in the high jump. Cambridge-SD also got wins from its 4x100 relay of Jones, Tori Willis, Teshar Drummond and Payne (meet-record 44.95) and the 4x200 team of Samuel Shifler, Drummond, Willis and Jones (1:36.93).
North Caroline was third in the boys’ competition, led by junior Doug Cash, who won the 110 high hurdles (16.83) and 300 intermediate hurdles (meet-record 43.13), and Jaeden Warner, first in the shot put with a heave of 44-7 ½.
North Dorchester got victories from Jailen Cornish, who clocked a meet-record 51.44 to win the 400, and Derrick Sirmons, first in the discus at 128-9.
Colonel Richardson’s Sam Souil won the long jump (20-½), and Queen Anne’s Luke Barnette was first in the triple jump (38-4¾).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.