GIRLS’ 2A STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Kent Island erases 14-point deficit to earn title shot
- By WILLIAM HAUFE bhaufe@stardem.com
Defense has been a constant for Kent Island High’s girls’ basketball team this season.
That proved to be the difference again Wednesday night.
Down 14 late in the third quarter — their biggest deficit of the season — the Buccaneers used a man-to-man defense to hold Hereford to just one fourth-quarter point on the way to a 41-38 come-from-behind victory in a Class 2A state semifinal at Paint Branch High School.
Top-seeded Kent Island (25-0) will play for its first state title Saturday when it faces No. 3 Lackey (21-3) for the 2A state championship at 6 p.m. at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center in College Park.
“I knew we were going to be good. I just didn’t know how good,” Kent Island head coach David Plumer said. “The team’s got grit. They’ve got heart. They play together. They help each other up. Just everything you want in a team. We don’t have superstars.”
The Bucs’ defense was worthy of superstar status though in the fourth quarter.
Fifteen days after holding Stephen Decatur to one fourth-quarter point en route to winning the Bayside Conference championship, the Bucs did it again against fourth-seeded Hereford. The Bulls (19-5) led 24-15 at halftime, pushed their lead to 14 late in the third, and led 37-26 heading into the fourth.
That’s when the Bucs turned up the heat defensively.
“We went man to man and they didn’t really adjust,” Plumer said. “I think that’s what shook them up. Lacey Dauses, she scored three baskets consecutively, and just kind of ignited everybody. And then she had a couple of assists to Sydney (Riska), got everything going.”
Kent Island outscored Hereford, 15-1, in the fourth quarter.
“Playing man to man, we just locked down everything,” Plumer said.
Caroline Cavanaugh led the Bucs with 10 points. A freshman, Lacey Dauses had nine points, older sister Lilli Dauses had seven, and Riska, a sophomore, added seven points and 10 rebounds.
