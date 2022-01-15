The loss carried layers of hurt.
The 20-14 loss Kent Island High’s football team suffered to Frederick Douglass on its home turf in the Class 2A state quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 19, was its first of the season, ending its hopes for a state championship.
What pained Bucs head coach Damian Ferragamo perhaps the most was the postgame hurt his seniors wore on their faces on this cold night. He had coached most of them, including his youngest son, Luke, since they were playing youth ball. And now it was over.
“You know it’s going to end,” Ferragamo said. “You just hope it’s at the very end and you’re holding the trophy over your head. But that only happens for one team.”
And though he didn’t speak about it during the final postgame talk, Ferragamo knew deep down these 2021 Bucs would be the last team he coached at Kent Island.
“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for awhile,” said the 47-year-old Ferragamo, who announced his decision to step down as head football coach this past Monday morning. “I’ve been doing it for a very long time, not only at Kent Island, but at other schools. It’s just one of those things where you just kind of move on in life.
“Football use to dominate my mind and it just doesn’t anymore,” Ferragamo said. “So I wanted to get out and let somebody take over the program who, like their entire mind, body and spirit is into the job. I just thought it was the right time and kind of wanted to spend some time doing some other things.”
Kent Island Athletic Director Dan Harding said the school put out an internal memo for NY teachers possibly interested in the position, and that the interview process would likely begin Jan. 24.
“Taking over for (former head coach) Bryon Sofinowski, who transformed our program, it was going to be difficult and he exceeded all of our expectations,” Harding said of Ferragamo. “He kept the integrity of the program where it was and raised it. Just a phenomenal job. Great community member.”
Ferragamo coached two years at Parkdale (Prince George’s County) before a five-year run as head coach at Old Mill (Anne Arundel). He resigned as Old Mill’s head coach to watch his son Jake play at Kent Island, and ended up an assistant on Sofinowski’s staff.
Sofinowski stepped down after the 2014 season and Ferragamo was named head coach. In his seven seasons as Bucs head coach, Ferragamo never had a losing season, compiling a 50-17 record that included his 100th career victory Oct. 1, when Kent Island earned a 24-8 victory over Wicomico.
Ferragamo figured the 2021 season to be another year laced with uncertainty, based largely on the COVID-abbreviated 2020 season played last spring.
“That abbreviated spring season was a very stressful season,” said Ferragamo, whose team went 2-2. “As football coaches, I’m pretty sure this is standard across probably every high school football coach in the country, we kind of thrive on control and preparation and routine. And it was almost impossible to have any of those things.”
Kent Island had two games canceled because other teams were dealing with health issues this season — picking up forfeit wins over Parkside and James M. Bennett. The annual regular-season ending clash with county rival Queen Anne’s was also wiped out because of heavy rains saturated the region.
But the Bucs went 6-0 in the regular season, which opened with a come-from-behind victory over Easton, and included big wins over Stephen Decatur and North Caroline. Kent Island then won back-to-back playoff games for the first time in Ferragamo’s tenure, routing C. Milton Wright, 51-8, in a 2A East quarterfinal before defeating North Caroline, 28-12, in the second round.
And though the Bucs perfect run ended one week later against Douglass — which went on to win the 2A state title — the ride made for one of Ferragamo’s more memorable seasons.
“It was probably the most enjoyable season I ever had coaching,” Ferragamo said. “We just had one of those teams where the football gods smiled on us. Like everything went our way. During the games, calls went our way, penalties went our way, like momentum shifted to us.
“It was just a lot of fun,” Ferragamo continued. “And it was a lot of different kids who were contributing and making those plays. Especially having a team that wasn’t really a star-laden team, and knowing these kids have been playing together since they were nine years old. And just seeing their camaraderie. … it was just a real enjoyable season for us.”
Ferragamo remains the department chair for health, physical education and dance at Old Mill.
