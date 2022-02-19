EASTON — Key School boys’ head basketball coach Brent Coleman had seen enough of Saints Peter and Paul High’s Garrett Hemingway.
“He torched us the second half of the last game, and I was watching film on him the whole ride here,” Coleman said of Hemingway, who scored 21 points in the first meeting between the two schools. “So I saw he was killing us in the last one, and I told my boys he will be a problem, and not to leave his side. They didn’t listen for the first half and we paid for it.”
Hemingway buried five 3-pointers in the first half Friday night to help the Sabres carry a one-point lead into the locker room.
Coleman’s message evidently sunk in at halftime though, as the Obezags limited Sts. Peter & Paul’s freshman sharpshooter to just four second-half points, and watched the Sabres suffer through a two long scoring droughts, as Key earned a 73-55 victory in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference game.
“We didn’t leave his side,” Coleman said of Key’s second-half effort on Hemingway. “I told them not to leave his side for the rest of his high school career.”
The biggest lead either team had in the first half was four, when the Sabres (4-19 overall, 3-9 MIAA C) splashed four consecutive 3-pointers for an 18-14 lead early in the second quarter. That lead was gone 32 seconds later, as Key’s CJ Campbell (game-high 27 points) scored on a drive and Henry Paucek hit a 3-pointer for a 19-18 Obezags’ lead.
Key moved to a 25-22 lead before Hemingway drained a 3-pointer to tie the game with 3:16 left in the half. Campbell’s 3-pointer nudged the Obezags back in front with 3 minutes remaining. Hemingway canned a trey for a 28-all tie 11 seconds later. Teddy Fleming (10 points) and Campbell scored on back-to-back drives to give Key a 32-28 lead with just over 2 minutes to go in the half.
But Hemingway (team-high 21 points) swished his fifth 3-pointer with 1:11 left, and Kyle Jackson scored his only field goal of the game with 7 seconds remaining to give the Sabres a 33-32 halftime lead.
“These last four game we have created some type of consistency,” said Sts. Peter & Paul head coach Gary Gould, whose team was on a three-game win streak entering Friday’s rematch with Key.
The game remained tight early in the third quarter. Sts. Peter & Paul senior Eli Sherman (14 points) scored inside to forge a 37-37 tie. Finn O’Neill’s fastbreak layup gave the Sabres a 39-37 lead with 6:12 left in the third quarter.
That proved to be Sts. Peter & Paul’s last lead of the game, as Key went on an 18-2 run over the final 5:47 of the third quarter to take a 55-41 lead.
Brayden Smith’s layup with 4:58 left in the third were the Sabres’ only points the rest of the period, as Sts. Peter & Paul struggled with Key’s pressure defense. Sherman’s 3-pointer ended a 5:07 scoring lapse for the Sabres early in the fourth.
“Sometimes when we face pressure that’s what happens to us,” said Gould, whose team struggled with turnovers the second half. “We try to drive in gaps that aren’t there. We try to throw the skip pass and miss the guy. And then when we do make the good pass sometimes we don’t catch it.”
Coleman rotated Chris Aiayi and James Madison on Hemingway the second half with instructions not to allow the Sabres guard to touch the ball.
“It seemed to work,” Coleman said.
Hemingway was held scoreless in the third quarter. He made both ends of a one-and-one with 6:41 left in the game, then converted a steal into a layup with 5:31 to cap a 14-5 run that pulled the Sabres within 60-55.
But Sts. Peter & Paul wouldn’t score another point the rest of the game.
“I was trying to get him to move a little more in the second half because there was extra pressure on him,” Gould said of Hemingway. “And they were getting inside of him and that made it difficult for him to get his shot off. They got in his hip and every time he tried to drive he couldn’t open enough to get by them. It was tough. And then plus we started turning the ball over.”
Key, which scored the final 13 points of the third quarter, went on another 13-0 run to close the game.
“It’s always a game of runs,” Coleman said. “You’ve got to withstand a run and put your own together. If your own can outlast the opposition’s then you’ll be in good shape.”
Sts. Peter & Paul is scheduled to play Beth Tfiloh in the opening round of the MIAA C Conference playoffs this week.
“I think we’ll be OK because they understand it; they knew what we did wrong,” Gould said of his team. “If we can just fix that we’ll be OK.”
Reid Chapman had 12 points for Key, and Jaeden Clark had 10.
Queen Anne’s 70 Kent Island 61
STEVENSVILLE — Vince Gilberto scored 18 points and Nate Ford had 15 Friday, as Queen Anne’s County defeated its county rival to clinch its first North Bayside title since 1998.
Winners of 11 straight, Queen Anne’s (19-1 overall, 15-1 North Bayside) will host Wicomico on Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the Bayside Conference championship.
Kent Island (17-3, 14-2), which handed Queen Anne’s its only loss this season via a 63-49 victory Jan. 14 in Centreville, had its 10-game winning streak snapped.
Lions head coach Jeff Hollis said the biggest difference between the two games was KJ Smothers, who did not play in the first game. Hollis said Smothers’ defensive play on Kent Island’s Aaron Robinson was huge.
Jai Roy finished with 12 points Queen Anne’s.
