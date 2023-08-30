STEVENSVILLE — It’s lost 18 players, including four starting offensive linemen from a year ago.
It’s lost 95 percent of its offense, including Bayside Conference most valuable player and first-team all-state pick Kasey Heath, who set a school single-season record for rushing attempts (350), yards (2,588) — the 12th highest total in the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association record book — and touchdowns (39) — seventh highest in MPSSAA history.
And it lost a handful of first-team all-conference selections on both sides of the ball from a team that won a school-record 12 games last year while reaching its first-ever state championship.
Yes, Kent Island High head football coach Bryon Sofinowski can say he’s rebuilding.
What Sofinowski can’t say entering his 16th season at the helm is that his team is young.
“The word young can’t apply to this team because I think right now nine out of 11 starters are seniors,” Sofinowski said. “It’s just they’re very inexperienced.
“It’s definitely been a very slow camp in regards to us teaching, and in regards to us trying to figure out who’s earned a position,” continued Sofinowski, who notched his 100th career victory last year during a school-record 12-game win streak that ended with a 25-16 loss to unbeaten Milford Mill in the 2A state final. “The guys have worked tremendously hard, but we’re trying to put the right pieces of the puzzle together.”
Among the biggest pieces of the puzzle is 5-foot-5, 165-pound senior Shane Bogardus, who moves into Heath’s running back spot. He is joined by senior and returning wingback Austin Holland (5-10, 200) and sophomore Jaxson Hess (5-8, 185).
“Might be one of the faster backfields that we’ve seen in a long time at Kent Island,” said Sofinowski, who also graduated first-team all-conference back Keegan O’Brien. “Shane steps into Heath’s spot. He’s got quick feet, and he’s really quick off the ball.”
Taking over at quarterback for the graduated Tommy Mcandrews is junior Gavin Henry (6-1, 205), who got limited playing time last year.
“It’s just going to be him basically getting on-the-job training when it comes to playing real varsity teams,” Sofinowski said of Henry. “Gavin was a starting defenseman for the Bucs’ (Class 2A) state-title winning lacrosse team (last spring), so he knows about competition. He knows when it comes to that level you’ve got to perform. So I have all the confidence in the world in him.”
Henry’s go-to target in the passing game figures to be senior captain Lloyd Price (6-5, 180).
Senior Brady O’Neal (6-3, 245), an all-conference pick on offense and defense last year, is the only returning offensive lineman, and moves from guard to right tackle. He is teamed with an all-senior cast that includes left tackle Michael Coligan (6-4, 220), left guard Aidan Plank (5-10, 210), center Justin Dillon (5-8, 260), right guard Giuseppe Mellinger (5-8, 190) and all-conference tight end Tucker Claxton (6-1, 210), another starter on the lacrosse team.
“Had a rough scrimmage against Dover,” Sofinowski said of his offensive line. “But in last week’s scrimmage they performed really well. I think every week we’ll get better. But they’re coming together fairly well.”
Sophomore Spencer Chappell is set to handle the kicking game.
Though Heath (66 solo tackles, including seven sacks) will be missed at inside linebacker, the defense returns four first-team all-conference selections in O’Neal (tackle), Holland (end), Mellinger (inside linebacker) and Price (cornerback).
Senior Nick Morey (6-0, 190) and O’Neal bookend junior nose tackle Jackson Towers (5-11, 190) up front, while Bogardus starts at the other end position opposite Holland. Senior Brandon Adler (5-10, 170) steps into Heath’s inside linebacking spot next to Mellinger, with Hess and Claxton starting outside.
Teaming with Price in the secondary will be a rotation of senior Jordan Ogdon (6-1, 175) and sophomore Connor Byrne (5-9, 170).
“(Tim) Goodrich really has them locked down,” Sofinowski said of his longtime defensive coordinator and his defense. “We’re a very fast defense. We fly to the football and we have four all-conference guys returning so I think they’re feeding off that a little bit with those guys that already have experience.
As for expectations, Sofinowski won’t tag this team with any just yet.
“I know it’s cliché, but we’re literally going one week at a time with these guys,” Sofinowski said. “Because we don’t know how they’re going to perform in four quarters of varsity football. We just don’t.”
