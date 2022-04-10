ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber looked good in his debut with the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday to help the defending AL East champions beat Baltimore 8-0 and complete an opening sweep of the Orioles.
Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer off Tyler Wells (0-1), while Wander Franco had his second three-hit game in three days and drove in a pair of runs as the Rays beat the Orioles for the 15th straight time and matched the fastest start to a season in club history.
Tampa Bay, which is 21-1 against the Orioles since the beginning of last year, also started 3-0 in 2002 and 2012.
Kluber, pitching on his 36th birthday, allowed three hits, walked four and struck out five in an 87-pitch outing. Sailing along with a 4-0 lead, the right-hander retired the first two batters in the fifth inning before walking Cedric Mullins and giving up a single to Ryan Mountcastle.
Manager Kevin Cash, who said before the game that one of his priorities this season will be managing Kluber’s workload and keeping the oldest player on his roster healthy, didn’t hesitate to turn to the bullpen.
Kluber went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts with the New York Yankees last season, when he also spent three months on the injured list with a right shoulder strain. The Rays signed him to an $8 million, one-year deal during the offseason.
Lefty Jeffrey Springs (1-0) came on to get the only batter he faced to end the fifth. Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks and Matt Wisler held the Orioles scoreless the rest of the way, finishing a combined six-hitter.
Wells made his first major league start for the Orioles and didn’t get through the second inning. The Rays loaded with two walks and an infield single, then chased the 27-year-old right-hander with Mike Zunino’s sacrifice fly, Manuel Margot’s RBI grounder and Lowe’s 437-foot homer to right-center.
Franco’s two-run single highlighted a four-run eighth against relievers Bryan Baker and Paul Fry. Franco joined Quinton McCracken in 1998 and Steve Cox in 2001 as the only Rays with muiltiple three-hit games during the first three games of a season,
Wells, 2-3 with a 4.11 ERA in 44 relief appearances as a rookie last season, threw 54 pitches and allowed four runs and three hits. He walked two and struck out two.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier was not in the lineup Sunday, however Cash said it was a day of rest and not related to injury. The team is beginning the season with a stretch of 13 games in 13 days.
UP NEXT
Orioles: Return to Baltimore for home opener vs. Milwaukee. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-5, 5.04 ERA in 2021) gets the start, with the Brewers countering with RHP Adrian Houser (10-6, 3.22).
Rays: A seven-game homestand continues with RHP Luis Patiño (5-3, 4.31 in 2021) starting the first of four games vs. Oakland. RHP Paul Blackburn (1-4, 5.87) takes the ball first for the Athletics.
A’s 4, Phillies 1
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Billy McKinney homered and Daulton Jefferies and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to lead Oakland past Philadelphia and avert a three-game sweep.
The A’s shut down a Phillies offense that scored 13 runs in the first two games of the series. The Phillies’ only two hits through the first five innings came from backups Garrett Stubbs and Johan Camargo.
Jean Segura hit his second homer off the season for the Phillies in the ninth off Lou Trivino.
Jefferies (1-0) tossed two-hit ball over five scoreless innings before he was yanked after he issued a leadoff walk in the sixth. Sam Moll, Domingo Acevedo and Kirby Snead tossed three shutout innings.
Tony Kemp’s two-RBI single in the ninth that made it 4-0 sent most of what was left of 33,507 fans headed toward the exits on a chilly, windy day at the ballpark.
Elvis Andrus hit a one-out double off Bailey Falter (0-1) and scored on Seth Brown’s bloop single to left in the sixth that gave Oakland its first lead of the season.
McKinney, who became the 1,000th player in Oakland A’s history on Friday, hit a solo shot to right off Falter in the seventh. The 1,000-player milestone marks major history for the A’s in Oakland — even more than in Philadelphia. The A’s are in their 55th season in Oakland after playing 54 years in Philadelphia, from 1901-1954 (the A’s spent 13 years in Kansas City).
Phillies starter Zach Eflin, acquired from the Dodgers in 2014 in the Jimmy Rollins trade, made his first start since July 16 against Miami. He was scratched from his next scheduled start because of what the Phillies said was tendinitis in his right knee. The injury turned out worse than expected for the right-hander: Eflin had surgery in September to repair a tear in his right patellar tendon.
Eflin still needs time to build arm strength and return to form but was solid over 68 pitches and four shutout innings. He escaped his only jam in the third inning when he loaded the bases with no outs. Andrus lined one back to Eflin that he caught and whirled around to double Christian Pache off second. He retired Sean Murphy on a popup to keep the game scoreless.
Phillies starters Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson walked no batters over 13-plus innings in the first two games. Eflin walked two and struck out three.
FIRST WIN
It was the first win for Oakland A’s manager Mark Kotsay. Kotsay was promoted from third base coach to manager after Bob Melvin left for San Diego.
HEAVEN SENT
Joe Girardi and the Phillies might have a little help from above this season.
Well, at least from Girardi’s top shelf inside the manager’s office, where a Sister Jean bobblehead keeps watch. Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt has become as much a part of March Madness as the blue bloods that make the Final Four. Sister Jean has become the face of Loyola Chicago during the NCAA Tournament, and her figurine is part of Girardi’s collection as a bit of an inside joke.
Girardi played at Northwestern and remained close with his catching coach, Bob Behrns, who didn’t exactly pick Loyola to win it all.
“Bobby didn’t believe in the power of Sister Jean,” Girardi said with a laugh.
Behrns told him, “C’mon, there’s other Catholic and Christian schools playing in this.”
Girardi’s retort, “Sister Jean’s got like a hundred years on them.”
Girardi turned to an inside source to have fun at Behrns’ expense. Girardi asked his old coach’s son, Loyola sports information director Bill Behrns, for two bobbleheads — one for Girardi and his office and another “just to rub it in” and send to the former catching coach.
TRAINER’S ROOM
The A’s put OF Skye Bolt (right oblique strain) on the 10-day IL after he was injured during Saturday’s batting practice. They recalled LHP Adam Kolarek from Triple-A Las Vegas.
UP NEXT
The A’s head to Tampa Bay for the next four games of a 10-game road trip. They will send RHP Paul Blackburn (1-4, 5.87 ERA in 2021) to the mound on Monday against Rays RHP Luis Patino (5-3, 4.31 in 2021).
The Phillies welcome a more traditional rival and open a three-game set against the New York Mets. The Phillies send LHP Ranger Suarez (8-5, 1.36 ERA in 2021) to the mound against New York RHP Taijuan Walker (7-11, 4.47 ERA in 2021).
