COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Writer Tim Kurkjian and the late Jack Graney, the first former major league player to transfer to the broadcast booth, were honored Saturday by the Baseball Hall of Fame for their contributions to the game.
BASEBALL
Kurkjian was presented with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award. He began his career in 1979 at the Washington Star and two years later was the Texas Rangers beat writer for The Dallas Morning News. Four years later, he returned to his native Maryland and joined The Baltimore Sun, covering the Orioles for four years. He then spent seven years as a senior baseball writer at Sports Illustrated.
“It’s such an honor to be here,” said Kurkjian, who moved to broadcasting at ESPN in 1998. “This has been the most overwhelming, most overpowering experience of my life. That love for the game, not in any sort of grace or talent, has carried my career. It was a privilege to cover the game 40 years ago, and now 40 years later, it is still a privilege. Baseball is the greatest game.”
Graney was honored posthumously with the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting, but he started his career on the field for Cleveland and was the first major league player to bat against Babe Ruth (1914). He finished a 14-year playing career in 1922 and after a stint in automotive sales was hired in 1932 by Cleveland radio station WHK to call games. He spent 22 years calling them for several stations and is now widely considered to be the first former big league player to broadcast a major league game.
Graney, who also called the 1935 World Series for a national audience in 1935 and that year’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, died in 1978.
Granddaughter Perry Smith spoke in his behalf.
