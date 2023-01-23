Magic Wizards Basketball

Rui Hachimura averaged 13 points over 30 games for the Wizards this season, all off the bench.

 AP PHOTO

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks.


