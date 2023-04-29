Pirates Nationals Baseball

Nationals reliever Carl Edwards Jr. reacts as Pittsburgh’s Miguel Andujar, back left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer during Saturday’s sixth inning.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miguel Andujar homered and drove in three runs in his season debut, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 Saturday in a day-night doubleheader opener for their best 27-game start in three decades.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.