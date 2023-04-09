Rockets Wizards Basketball

Washington forward Corey Kispert (24) and Houston’s Jalen Green (4) reach for a rebound during Sunday’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jabari Smith Jr. scored 20 points, and the Houston Rockets went on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to top the Washington Wizards 114-109 on Sunday in the season finale for both.


