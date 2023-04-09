WASHINGTON (AP) — Jabari Smith Jr. scored 20 points, and the Houston Rockets went on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to top the Washington Wizards 114-109 on Sunday in the season finale for both.
The Rockets won four of their last five games to finish 22-60. Washington played without Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma down the stretch and lost five of its last six to finish 35-47.
The Wizards were up by 16 in the second quarter, but Houston had erased that deficit by the end of the third. Washington led 103-99 before the Rockets scored the next dozen points to take control.
Houston made its first five shots of the game, but it was the Wizards who were pouring in points for most of the first quarter. They led 35-20 after less than 8 1/2 minutes before the Rockets tightened up a bit on defense.
Jordan Goodwin led Washington with 22 points, Quenton Jackson added 19 and Corey Kispert scored 18.
Tari Eason scored 16 for Houston.
ABSENCES
The Wizards had a huge list of players who were out: Beal (left knee), Porzingis (illness), Kuzma (right ankle), Deni Avdija (left elbow), Monte Morris (right ankle), Daniel Gafford (right ankle) and Delon Wright (right knee).
Houston was without Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee) and Jae’Sean Tate (left knee).
TIP-INS
Rockets: Eason and KJ Martin played in all 82 games this season.
UP NEXT
The Rockets are one of three teams with the best odds to win the draft lottery at 14%. The Wizards also will be in the lottery.
Heat 123, Magic 110
MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem went out a winner, and put on a show.
Haslem scored 24 points in his final regular-season game, Duncan Robinson added 20 and Miami tuned up for the play-in tournament by topping Orlando.
It was Haslem’s highest-scoring game since he had 28 points on Nov. 14, 2009. He checked out for the final time with 58.9 seconds left, getting the last of many ovations that rained down throughout the afternoon.
“He is the ultimate competitor, the ultimate teammate, the ultimate winner,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s about all the right things. He also has that ‘it’ quality and he’s always had that.”
Haslem was 9 for 17 from the floor, 3 for 7 from 3-point range. It was Haslem’s 1,026th game — including playoffs — and he’s only scored more points in two of them.
“So many people have sacrificed for me and this is for them. This is their day as much as it is mine,” said Haslem, who is retiring when this season — his 20th, all with Miami — ends. “This love affair that I’ve had with this organization and this city for the last 20 years is going to continue to grow.”
Victor Oladipo scored 19, Jamal Cain added 18 and Omer Yurtseven finished with 14 for Miami — which got a franchise-record 111 points off its bench.
Kevon Harris scored 22 for Orlando, while Caleb Houstan added 21 and Chuma Okeke scored 14. The Magic started 5-20, then went 29-28 in their final 57 games.
“I just have to say how proud of this group I am,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Being able to sustain a 5-20 record and not waver, that just shows the resiliency in this group, the willingness to learn, the willingness to take on different challenges.”
Miami held out Jimmy Butler, who rested in advance of Tuesday’s play-in game against Atlanta. Orlando held out Paolo Banchero, his rookie season ending because of back tightness.
Orlando remained in the play-in race until the final few days of the season, a huge change from last season.
“I think everyone can see where we’re headed,” Banchero said.
Most of Miami’s rotation players who did appear — Max Strus, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love, Cody Zeller and Caleb Martin — got one or two shifts before their days were declared over. None of those players logged more than 12 minutes.
Haslem — 42 years and 304 days old — is the fifth-oldest player to appear in an NBA game. Nat Hickey was 45 when he played in two games with Providence in January 1948. Kevin Willis played until he was 44, while Robert Parish and Vince Carter both did until they were 43.
Haslem passed Dikembe Mutombo for No. 5 on the oldest-to-play list; Mutombo was 42 years, 300 days old when he appeared in his NBA finale.
“Couldn’t have scripted this any better,” Spoelstra said.
TIP-INS
Magic: At 34-48, Orlando still posted its fourth-best record in the past 11 years. … Franz Wagner scored 10 points for the Magic, who gave up a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter.
Heat: The Heat have finished each of the past four regular seasons with a winning record. They’re one of five teams with such an active streak, joining Denver, the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee and Philadelphia. ... It was Miami’s first home game since its building was renamed Kaseya Center.
WALL AND HASLEM
Haslem’s first regular-season game was Oct. 28, 2003. One of the referees for that game was Scott Wall — who also was one of the referees Sunday for Haslem’s final game.
BANCHERO’S YEAR
Banchero, the overwhelming favorite to win rookie of the year, would be the third Magic player to win the award. The others are Mike Miller — Banchero’s agent — in 2001 and Hall of Fame player Shaquille O’Neal in 2003. Miller and O’Neal both won NBA titles with the Heat.
UP NEXT
Magic: Season complete.
Heat: Host Atlanta in play-in tournament on Tuesday.
Pacers 141, Knicks 136
NEW YORK (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points to lead Indiana over New York in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Mathurin was one of seven Pacers to finish in double-figure scoring. Jordan Nwora and Andrew Nembhard each had 19 points. George Hill had 17 points, Buddy Hield had 15 points off the bench, Aaron Nesmith chipped in 14 points and Oshae Brissett added 12. Indiana completed its regular season with three wins in its final 10 games to finish the season 35-47.
Obi Toppin scored a game-high 34 for New York, which finished the regular season with a 47-35 record, and the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will meet fourth seed Cleveland in the first round.
Immanuel Quickley had 30 points, Quentin Grimes had 22 on 8-of-13 shooting, RJ Barrett finished with 18 points and Josh Hart had 10 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter.
With neither team having anything of significance to play for, the current iteration of the Knicks and Pacers authored a performance that was in no way reminiscent of their 1990s predecessors’ battles.
Entering the fourth quarter, New York led 107-100. Indiana then went on a 13-5 run over the first three minutes to take a 113-112 lead. Following a timeout, the Pacers extended the advantage to 117-112.
New York closed to within two on Toppin’s step-back 3, but Indiana ended the game by out-scoring the Knicks 24-21. The spurt was highlighted by Mathurin’s breakaway dunk.
TIP INS:
Pacers: It will be a playoff-less spring in Indiana for the third straight season, but coach Rick Carlisle believes the starting backcourt of rookies Nembhard and Mathurin are building blocks for a brighter future. “Their competitiveness is probably the biggest thing overall,” Carlisle said during his pregame media availability, when asked about the duo’s attributes. “They both have skill. … Ben has an inner drive. It’s very unique for (a) first-year player. He really has an insatiable desire to be great and is willing to do the work. I think Drew is similar.”
Knicks: One of the themes for Tom Thibodeau in the 2022-23 season has been incremental improvement, which is what he has seen from his team. “When you look at where we ended up or where we are right now, it’s been a quantum leap but sometimes you don’t recognize that as you go through it,” Thibodeau said. “We’re a well-balanced team.”
NOTES: Prior to the game, the Knicks announced the signing of forward Isaiah Roby. Per team policy, terms were undisclosed. Roby averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games with San Antonio this season. Over the course of his four season career with San Antonio and Oklahoma City, Roby has averaged 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. … Julius Randle (sprained left ankle), Jalen Brunson (right hand injury maintenance), and Duane Washington Jr. (bilateral hip soreness) missed the game for New York with injuries, while DaQuan Jeffries (strained right calf) was listed as questionable. Randle, who injured the left ankle in the Knicks’ 101-92 win over Miami on Mar. 29, watched early shooting from courtside and did not have a walking boot on. Thibodeau said the All-Star is “making good, steady progress.” … The decision to hold Brunson out of the game was “precautionary,” according to Thibodeau. New York’s starting point guard has been dealing with a sprained wrist. … Indiana center Myles Turner missed the game with left ankle soreness.
