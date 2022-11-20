BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Baltimore Ravens forced three late Carolina turnovers in a 13-3 victory Sunday.
Justin Tucker kicked two field goals, including a tiebreaking 37-yarder with 8:27 remaining. Then Marcus Peters forced a fumble by Shi Smith, giving the Ravens the ball at the Carolina 31. Baltimore (7-3) took advantage of a short field, finally reaching the end zone on Jackson’s run with 7:16 to play.
Marlon Humphrey, who recovered Smith’s fumble, later added an interception. Jason Pierre-Paul also picked off a pass in the final minute. It was the 12th straight game Baltimore forced at least one turnover.
The AFC North-leading Ravens won their fourth straight despite being stuck in neutral offensively for much of the game. Jackson threw for 209 yards with an interception and Demarcus Robinson caught nine passes for 128 yards, but that was about all that was working for either team offensively on a chilly, windy day in Baltimore.
Tucker and Eddy Piñeiro traded 32-yard field goals, leaving the score tied at 3 through three quarters.
The Ravens, who have led every game this season by double digits at some point, have had some rough fourth quarters — but this wasn’t one of them. Baltimore drove 67 yards in 12 plays to set up Tucker’s second field goal, and then Jackson’s TD gave them a 10-point lead that felt pretty safe.
Jackson was intercepted once during a first half that remained scoreless until Tucker kicked a field goal on the final play.
Baker Mayfield, a familiar opponent for the Ravens when he was with Cleveland, threw for 196 yards for the Panthers (3-8). D’Onta Foreman was held to 24 yards on 11 carries.
Baltimore improved to 12-3 under coach John Harbaugh when coming off an open date, tying Pittsburgh for the best mark in the league in that span.
INJURIES
Carolina LB Cory Littleton injured an ankle in the first quarter. ... Rookie S Kyle Hamilton of the Ravens left in the third with a knee injury, and T Ronnie Stanley left with an ankle problem.
UP NEXT
Panthers: Host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Ravens: Visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Jones returns punt for TD to give Pats 10-3 win over Jets
Patriots 10, Jets 3
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and New England stunned New York.
The rookie’s score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball.
It was the third straight win for the Patriots (6-4) and their 14th straight over New York. They also denied the Jets (6-4) a chance to move into first place in the AFC East this late in the season for the first time since 2010. Instead, New York dropped into last place.
The Jets haven’t won in Foxborough since the 2010 playoffs when they knocked out the Patriots in the divisional round.
The Patriots moved the ball well at times, with Mac Jones completing 23 of 27 passes for 246 yards. But they were 4 of 15 on third down and had only one field goal — with Nick Folk missing two attempts — despite getting inside the Jets 30 three times.
New York sacked Jones six times, but managed just 103 yards of offense. Zach Wilson was 9 of 22 for 77 yards, and Braden Mann punted 10 times.
Bills 31, Browns 23
DETROIT (AP) — Josh Allen threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs late in the first half and Buffalo beat Cleveland after the NFL moved the Bills’ home game to Detroit due to several feet of snow blanketing western New York.
The Bills (7-3) avoided blowing a third straight halftime lead by scoring on all five of their possessions in the second half and doing a better job protecting the ball.
Cleveland (3-7) rallied within eight points, setting up an onside kick in the final seconds that Bills receiver Gabe Davis failed to grab and running back Taiwan Jones knocked out of bounds.
Plenty of supporters from both fan bases attended, chanting “Let’s Go Buffalo!” and barking like dogs.
Buffalo lost its raucous home-field advantage, but the team did its best to bring some of the sights and sound familiar at Highmark Stadium, such as a blaring train horn and calls for Bills Mafia to get loud at key moments.
Buffalo, which will return to Detroit to play the Lions on Thanksgiving, started sluggish after a week disrupted by a winter storm.
Allen found a rhythm on an 11-play, 78-yard drive that took just 1 minute, 40 seconds and ended with Allen’s first pass to Diggs.
The Bills scored a second-half touchdown for the first time in four games on Devin Singletary’s 5-yard run. They also stopped Jacoby Brissett’s sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Buffalo 27 and blocked a field goal in the third quarter while building a 22-10 lead.
The Browns missed many opportunities to keep their playoff hopes from fading completely with quarterback Deshaun Watson nearing the end of his 11-game NFL suspension.
Brissett had passes dropped by tight ends Harrison Bryant and Pharaoh Brown on consecutive throws that cost Cleveland a touchdown and forced it to settle for a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.
Brissett finished 28 of 41 for 324 yards — two shy of his career high — and a season-high three touchdowns. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper on the opening drive, a 7-yard touchdown scoring pass to Cooper with 4:11 left that pulled the Browns within 12 points and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples Jones in the final minute.
The Bills got a needed break when Brissett fumbled a snap midway through the second quarter at midfield. At that point, Buffalo was without a first down, getting outgained 181 yards to 12 and trailing 10-3.
Allen was 18 of 27 for 197 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. He threw six of his NFL-high 10 interceptions over the previous three games and fumbled a snap in the end zone during last week’s collapse against Minnesota.
Bills running backs Singletary and James Cook each ran for 86 yards, taking pressure off Allen to make plays through the air.
Eagles 17, Colts 16
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:20 remaining and Philadelphia rallied past Indianapolis.
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Eagles (9-1) trailed 13-3 in the fourth quarter. Hurts threw for a touchdown early in the period to get Philly within three.
The third-year quarterback was 18 of 25 with 190 yards through the air and rushed 16 times for 86 yards as the Eagles won their seventh straight road game.
Indianapolis (4-6-1) never trailed until Hurts’ scoring run. Interim coach Jeff Saturday evened his record at 1-1 since taking over for the fired Frank Reich.
Indy had a chance for a game-winning drive, but it stalled before the Colts could get to midfield and they turned it over on downs.
The Colts drove 75 yards on their opening drive and went ahead on Jonathan Taylor’s 1-yard TD run. But Indy could only manage three field goals after that.
Lions 31, Giants 18
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns and Detroit stunned New York.
The Lions (4-6) posted consecutive roads wins and their first three-game winning streak since November 2017. Until last week, Detroit had not won a road game under second-year coach Dan Campbell.
Williams ran for a 4-yard TD and two 1-yard scores and the Lions’ much-maligned run defense shut down NFL leading rusher Saquon Barkley and forced three turnovers on a cold, blustery day.
Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble to help set up 14 points. Jared Goff and the Lions’ offense didn’t have a turnover for the second straight game.
The mistake-prone Giants (7-3) got 3-yard touchdown runs by Daniel Jones and Matt Breida. Jones also threw a meaningless late TD to Richie James but also was intercepted twice, his first picks since Week 3. He went 27 of 44 for 341 yards.
Goff finished 17 of 26 for 165 yards with Amon-Ra St. Brown catching seven passes for 76 yards. The Lions had 163 yards rushing led by Justin Jackson (66) and Williams (64). Barkley finished with 22 yards on 15 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.