Major League Baseball Leaders
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING: Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .323; Bichette, Toronto, .321; J.Naylor, Cleveland, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .305; Yoshida, Boston, .300; Merrifield, Toronto, .297; Tucker, Houston, .293; Turner, Boston, .286; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .282; Franco, Tampa Bay, .281; Hays, Baltimore, .281.
RUNS: Semien, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; A.García, Texas, 85; Robert Jr., Chicago, 74; Kwan, Cleveland, 72; N.Lowe, Texas, 72; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 71; Jung, Texas, 70; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 69; Turner, Boston, 69.
RBIS: A.García, Texas, 89; Tucker, Houston, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 83; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 79; Bregman, Houston, 73; Turner, Boston, 72; Suárez, Seattle, 72; Semien, Texas, 72; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 71.
HITS: Bichette, Toronto, 144; Semien, Texas, 134; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 131; Kwan, Cleveland, 127; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 126; N.Lowe, Texas, 125; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 124; Franco, Tampa Bay, 124; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 124; Tucker, Houston, 123.
DOUBLES: M.Chapman, Toronto, 35; Ja.Duran, Boston, 33; N.Lowe, Texas, 32; Seager, Texas, 31; Robert Jr., Chicago, 30; Santander, Baltimore, 29; Semien, Texas, 29; Verdugo, Boston, 29; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 28; Tucker, Houston, 28.
TRIPLES: Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 5; Kiermaier, Toronto, 5; Kwan, Cleveland, 5; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 4; Báez, Detroit, 4; Giménez, Cleveland, 4; Olivares, Kansas City, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Verdugo, Boston, 4.
HOME RUNS: Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Robert Jr., Chicago, 31; A.García, Texas, 29; Devers, Boston, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Siri, Tampa Bay, 23; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 23; Judge, New York, 22; Jung, Texas, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 21; Tucker, Houston, 21; Santander, Baltimore, 21; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 21.
STOLEN BASES: E.Ruiz, Oakland, 46; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 34; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Castro, Minnesota, 29; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 27; Mateo, Baltimore, 25; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; Tucker, Houston, 24; Ja.Duran, Boston, 23; Merrifield, Toronto, 21.
PITCHING: Eflin, Tampa Bay, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 11-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 11-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 11-7; Cole, New York, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5; Kirby, Seattle, 10-8.
ERA: Eovaldi, Texas, 2.69; Cole, New York, 2.75; Gausman, Toronto, 3.04; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.17; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3.18; Dunning, Texas, 3.21; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.30; Kirby, Seattle, 3.32; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.34.
STRIKEOUTS: Gausman, Toronto, 183; P.López, Minnesota, 173; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 165; L.Castillo, Seattle, 163; Cole, New York, 160; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 152; Cease, Chicago, 150; Giolito, Los Angeles, 145; Lynn, Los Angeles, 144; F.Valdez, Houston, 144.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
BATTING: Arraez, Miami, .365; Freeman, Los Angeles, .344; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .339; Bellinger, Chicago, .331; Stott, Philadelphia, .302; Arcia, Atlanta, .297; Harper, Philadelphia, .293; Bohm, Philadelphia, .290; Kim, San Diego, .290; Yelich, Milwaukee, .290.
RUNS: Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 105; Freeman, Los Angeles, 101; Betts, Los Angeles, 94; Olson, Atlanta, 91; Riley, Atlanta, 84; Yelich, Milwaukee, 81; Carroll, Arizona, 80; L.Thomas, Washington, 79; K.Marte, Arizona, 75; Albies, Atlanta, 73.
RBIS: Olson, Atlanta, 105; Albies, Atlanta, 88; Alonso, New York, 87; Freeman, Los Angeles, 83; Arenado, St. Louis, 81; Betts, Los Angeles, 78; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 76; Muncy, Los Angeles, 75; J.Soto, San Diego, 75; Riley, Atlanta, 75.
HITS: Arraez, Miami, 159; Freeman, Los Angeles, 158; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 156; L.Thomas, Washington, 131; Riley, Atlanta, 130; Stott, Philadelphia, 129; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 128; Hoerner, Chicago, 127; Yelich, Milwaukee, 126; Betts, Los Angeles, 123; Meneses, Washington, 123.
DOUBLES: Freeman, Los Angeles, 43; Candelario, Chicago, 35; C.Walker, Arizona, 33; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 29; L.Thomas, Washington, 29; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 27; Turner, Philadelphia, 27; Yelich, Milwaukee, 27; 5 tied at 26.
TRIPLES: Cronenworth, San Diego, 7; K.Marte, Arizona, 7; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 6; Marsh, Philadelphia, 6; Benson, Cincinnati, 5; Carroll, Arizona, 5; McCarthy, Arizona, 5; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 5; 12 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS: Olson, Atlanta, 42; Alonso, New York, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Soler, Miami, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Albies, Atlanta, 27; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 26; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 25.
STOLEN BASES: Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 54; Carroll, Arizona, 36; Hoerner, Chicago, 29; Abrams, Washington, 28; Kim, San Diego, 27; McCarthy, Arizona, 26; S.Marte, New York, 24; Yelich, Milwaukee, 24; Stott, Philadelphia, 22; Turner, Philadelphia, 22.
PITCHING: Steele, Chicago, 13-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 13-4; Strider, Atlanta, 12-4; Gallen, Arizona, 11-5; Morton, Atlanta, 11-10; Musgrove, San Diego, 10-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-4; Stroman, Chicago, 10-8; Scherzer, Texas, 9-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 9-5; M.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5.
ERA: Snell, San Diego, 2.63; Steele, Chicago, 2.79; M.Kelly, Arizona, 3.05; Senga, New York, 3.24; Cobb, San Francisco, 3.30; Gallen, Arizona, 3.37; Webb, San Francisco, 3.38; Montgomery, Texas, 3.42; Burnes, Milwaukee, 3.60; Elder, Atlanta, 3.64.
STRIKEOUTS: Strider, Atlanta, 211; Snell, San Diego, 171; Gallen, Arizona, 157; Luzardo, Miami, 157; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 155; Keller, Pittsburgh, 154; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 153; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 151; Webb, San Francisco, 151; Burnes, Milwaukee, 146.
