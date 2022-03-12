The initial plan was about shedding pounds.
“Originally I got into wrestling to lose weight,” said Austin Alexander, now a junior at Colonel Richardson High. “I was picked on and bullied in middle school because of my weight.”
Colonel head wrestling coach Bryan Hall then came to Alexander’s eighth-grade class one day to see if anyone was interested in joining Colonel’s youth program.
“I said, ‘OK, I’ll join,’” Alexander recalled. “I thought it would be more like (pro wrestling’s) WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). But it was nothing like that.”
Because Alexander weighed around 280 pounds, Hall decided to have him come work out with the high school team.
“I got permission from everyone and it was OK,” Alexander said.
The only ones who may have disapproved were Colonel’s heavyweights.
“To give him someone to work with, he would come over and roll with our varsity heavyweight,” Hall said of Alexander. “And he would whup that dude all over the mat.”
Alexander’s initial plan worked. He lost weight.
Before long he was working on a second plan.
“When I was in eighth grade, the only good wrestler we knew was Jordan Gabriel,” Alexander said of the former Colonel standout, who as a senior became the school’s first wrestler to reach a state final in 2019. “When I came in I started wrestling a bit. I took on the heavyweights, and I beat both of them. And I told Hall and (assistant Jacob) Benczo, our head coaches, that I wanted to be the school’s first-ever state champion.”
Alexander came within a step of fulfilling that ambition last Saturday night at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, when he lost a 6-1 decision to Williamsport senior Max Larkin in the 285-pound final at the Class 2A/1A state championships.
“He’s a very technically sound wrestler,” Hall said of Larkin, who was seeded No. 1 in the 285-pound class and finished the season 39-0. “He has a higher skill level than Austin right now. He just put a tight waist on him and every time Austin tried to base up, he’d just chop his elbow. He never gave Austin a chance to wrestle.”
Larkin scored a takedown with 48 seconds left in the first period for a 2-0 lead. He scored a second takedown in the second period, and worked off bottom for a reversal and a 6-0 lead in the third. Alexander got an escape with less than 10 seconds remaining for the 6-1 final.
Less than a week later, Alexander was already thinking ahead.
“The kid was strong,” Alexander said of Larkin. “I’m strong. I’m good on bottom. He was just making sure (by riding) that he could secure himself (the win) until time was out. I’m not going to hate on somebody for going for a championship. But also, I can’t say that I’m the best if I can’t deal with a handicap. So I look at it as I just need to work on being able to escape from that better next time. You can always improve.”
Alexander discovered that as a freshman.
He had a strong showing at the annual Parkside tournament. He initially was going to wrestle only the first day of the tournament because he and his father, Troy, had planned to head to Louisiana and visit family over the Christmas break. But after watching his son wrestle Friday night, Troy decided to wait a day so Austin could finish the tournament. The next day, Austin defeated Snow Hill’s Zeke Dennis for the 285-pound title.
Alexander was solid again at the Franklin tournament, where he competed against two wrestlers ranked in the state’s top 10. He put both opponents on their backs, but couldn’t finish.
“He wrestled the number three and number eighth-ranked wrestlers in the state overall,” Hall said. “The number eight kid, Austin should have beat him. That kid had nothing for Austin. Austin just hadn’t figured out how to maintain the top position. He had that dude on his back probably like four times. He just couldn’t hold the position.”
A solid 26-15 season ended with a fourth-place finish at the Bayside Conference championships and a sixth place at regionals.
Then COVID-19 erased the 2020-21 season. Alexander didn’t work out or step onto a mat.
“The only wrestling I did was with my little brothers,” he said.
Alexander gained weight and said he began the 2021 football season around 340. He played where he was needed on the offensive and defensive lines, and was part of a record-setting season that included the longest winning streak (six), the most wins (8-4), and the first playoff victories in school history before a loss in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
The pounds again came off, but not in time for Alexander to become weight certified for the annual Andy Perez tournament in Cambridge, or Colonel’s season-opening dual meet against North Dorchester. The delayed start didn’t seem to faze Alexander, who won his second Parkside tournament title, and entered Stephen Decatur’s annual War on the Shore — long considered one of the premier tournaments in the state — in mid-January undefeated.
“He’s solid,” Hall said. “He’s got really good hips. And he’s hard to take down.”
Alexander proved that at War on the Shore.
After a first-round bye, he pinned Decatur senior Mike Rayne in 1 minute, 19 seconds. That set up a semifinal date with Julien Laventure, a senior from Upper Darby (Pennsylvania), who was 18-0 at the time.
“He wrestled that guy tough,” Hall said of Laventure. “He was in that battle. But Austin wore out in the third period. In the third period is when that dude capitalized on him and ended up pinning him with (20 seconds) left in the match. But Austin got tired. It was something we were trying to focus on at the end of that match.”
Alexander rebounded. He stuck Robert Meister (11-9) of Caesar Rodney (Delaware) in 1:28 of the consolation semifinals, then pinned Dylan McGuire (11-4) of Coatesville Area (Pennsylvania) in 1:36 to win the consolation final.
The wins kept coming.
Seeded first at the Bayside championships, Alexander had a first-round bye before pinning his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents in 21 and 17 seconds, respectively. He then pinned North Caroline’s Chris Clarke in the final in 3:05, becoming the first Colonel wrestler to win a conference championship.
The following Saturday, Alexander spent less than 2 minutes wrestling, as he pinned Patterson Mill freshman Sanel Becirovic (13-9) in 55 seconds, and Fallston senior Ethan Arno (19-5) in 58 seconds to win the Class 1A East Region championship.
But as he arrived at the state tournament with a 25-1 record, Alexander admitted the fact he had not been ranked prior to the season gnawed at him.
“I like to look at the rankings, that way I can scale myself, to see how well people think I’m doing,” Alexander said. “I wasn’t even ranked (preseason). I wasn’t sure if it was because I was from Colonel, or because I didn’t wrestle in the offseason.”
Whatever the reason, Alexander began working his way up the rankings after his third-place at War on the Shore, and was ranked third in 2A/1A entering states.
He proved to be worthy of that ranking on the tournament’s first day, as he pinned Owings Mill senior Wes Beckett (13-4) in 1:38 of his first-round match. He followed that with a 1:55 fall over Fort Hill sophomore Carter Hess (30-7) in the quarterfinals. That set up Saturday’s semifinal against Hammond senior Austin Stewart, who had lost only once all season.
“The start of that match, whistle blows, there was a pause, and then it was like two rams battling,” Hall said of the semifinal. “They each took a step and then they engaged.”
It didn’t last long though, as Alexander earned a pinfall with 54 seconds remaining in the first period, giving Colonel its second state finalist in the last three state tournaments.
“He went beyond (our expectations),” Hall said. “We didn’t know what to expect. We had all last year off. He didn’t wrestle. After he lost in regionals two years ago, he hadn’t seen a mat until he walked onto the mat in November. So we really didn’t know what to expect.”
But as the season progressed, and Colonel’s coaching staff saw the competition in the Bayside and region, their opinions changed.
“We thought he could place in the state,” Hall said. “Did we think he could place second? I didn’t see him finishing second in the state until we got to states, and we started seeing the competition. We didn’t think he had a shot at the championship until he got wrestling in the tournament.
“We’ve already told Austin, ‘You want that state championship next year, you can’t count on what you did this year, beating those guys because they’re going to be better next year,’” Hall said.
Alexander also plans to get better next year.
