NFL Roster Cuts Football

Las Vegas waived offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood on Tuesday, the third of the Raiders’ three first-round draft picks in 2020-21 to get dumped before the end of their second season.

The Las Vegas Raiders waived offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on Tuesday, the third of the club's three first-round draft picks in 2020-21 to get dumped before the end of his second season.

