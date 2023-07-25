Obit Lujack

Notre Dame football coach Frank Leahy, left, and Johnny Lujack are shown in the locker room after the Fighting Irish's 20-0 victory over Army in New York, Nov. 6, 1943.

 AP PHOTO

Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 98.


  

