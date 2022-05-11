SALISBURY — Morgan Gottlieb’s two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Queen Anne’s County High’s softball team hope.
Five batters later, Skylar Griffin’s pitching savvy ended that hope Tuesday night at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex and sealed a 4-3 victory for Stephen Decatur in the Bayside Conference championship.
“I knew Queen Anne’s was going to hit better, but I knew she could meet that big-game moment,” Decatur head coach Scott Kurtz said of Griffin. “And boy did she meet it in that last inning when we needed her.”
Queen Anne’s (12-6) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Sam Wilhoit belted a two-out double to left field, scoring courtesy runner Abbie Denes.
But the Lions wouldn’t push another run across until the bottom of the seventh.
Leading 4-1 and working on a four-hitter, Griffin hit Caroline Taylor to lead off the Lions’ seventh. Gottlieb fell behind 1-2 in the count before crushing Griffin’s next delivery over the left-field fence for a two-run homer that suddenly cut Queen Anne’s deficit to 4-3 with no outs.
“She’s been struggling,” Queen Anne’s head coach Aaron Stewart said of Gottlieb. “So we stuck her in the sixth spot maybe to see some better pitching to get her confidence back going into the playoffs.”
Camaryn Jacobi kept the Lions’ rally going, lining a shot off Griffin and reaching on an infield single. Sam Richtol’s sacrifice bunt moved Jacobi to second base. Piper Patchett walked.
But that’s where the Lions’ rally ended, as Griffin got Wilhoit to ground out to short before striking out Autumn Huber to end the game.
“She could have easily got rattled after that home run,” Kurtz said of Griffin. “She got it together and she kept slinging it.”
Queen Anne’s pitcher Emily Gunther was also slinging it. Griffin opened the game with a leadoff double and moved to third two batters later when Alexa Eisemann hit a grounder that took a bad hop on Ryleigh Jordan at short. Eisemann stole second, but Gunther escaped the jam, getting a pop-out to short and an inning-ending groundout.
Gunther retired Decatur in order in the second and third, but Leah Simpson tied the game in the top of the fourth with a two-out RBI single.
“Emily pitched well,” Stewart said. “She was off a little bit on her spots today, but she pitched fairly well.”
Wilhoit kept it a 1-1 tie in the fifth, when she came charging in from left field and lunged forward to making a brilliant catch on Ryleigh Smith.
“Their outfielders were making highlight-reel plays right and left,” Kurtz said of Queen Anne’s.
But Eisemann broke the tie when she lined an RBI single into right field for a 2-1 Decatur lead.
Decatur (17-2) threatened to extend that lead in the sixth. Gunther hit Taylor to open the inning, before getting Leah Simpson and Maddy McGinnis to fly out. Sarah Smith then singled over Jordan’s head, and advanced to second on the throw in, giving the Seahawks runners at third and second. Again Gunther stranded two in scoring position, getting Chloe Candeloro to pop out to the mound for the final out.
“From a coaching standpoint I knew both teams were going to have a bit more offense in this game because we had a scouting report on each other from playing seven innings,” Kurtz said of the regular-season meeting between Decatur and Queen Anne’s, won by the Lions 2-0. “But I thought we were going to eventually start timing our hits in the fifth, sixth and seventh.”
Decatur got what proved to be two gigantic runs in the seventh. Ryleigh Smith singled over the head of third baseman Gottlieb with one out. Eisemann roped a double into right field, sending Smith to third, and bringing up Ava Snelsire.
Kurtz had wanted Snelsire to drop a bunt up the first-base line in hopes of plating Smith. Snelsire missed on her first bunt attempt. Decatur’s head coach had also told Snelsire if the Lions’ infield was playing up to let it rip. The freshman did just that on the next pitch, scalding a double into left field that plated Smith and Eisemann for a 4-1 lead.
“Alexa is the fastest kid I’ve ever coached and I knew once she was on her horse and that ball got through the hole and third and short there was no stopping her,” Kurtz said.
Gunther hit the next batter, Taylor, with a pitch, but induced back-to-back pop-outs to end the inning, setting up the Lions’ seventh-inning comeback bid that fell a run shy.
“Pitch selection I think took a backseat today,” Stewart said of his team’s hitting. “We swung at a lot of pitches above our strike zone and we knew coming into this game we had a rise-ball pitcher with that kid. She did a fantastic job in the circle. But I think our pitch selection took a backseat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.