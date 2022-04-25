CENTREVILLE — Emily Gunther tossed a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 11 Monday, as Queen Anne’s County High’s softball team defeated North Dorchester, 7-1, ending the Eagles’ eight-game win streak while tightening the race in the North Bayside.
Despite its 7-6 loss at Kent County, Colonel Richardson (12-3 overall, 5-1 North Bayside) remains in first place in the North ahead of Queen Anne’s (9-4, 4-1) and North Dorchester (11-2, 4-1. Colonel holds the tiebreaker over Queen Anne’s, with its victory over the Lions earlier in the season.
Sam Wilholt and Gunther each went 2 for 4 with two runs, and Caroline Taylor finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three runs for the defending Class 2A state champions.
Kent 7, Colonel 6
WORTON — Kendall Ford had four hits, including a two-run homer, and finished with four RBIs, as the Trojans snapped Colonel Richardson’s seven-game winning streak.
Sydney Usilton earned the win for Kent County (4-9, 2-3). Caitlyn Price, Paige Miller, Bianca Potts and Alexis Sullivan each had two hits for the Trojans.
Ava Carels took the loss for the Colonels (12-3, 5-1). Cheyenne Cayer had two hits.
St. Michaels 4
North Caroline 1
RIDGELY — Haley Sadler hurled a complete-game three-hitter, striking out 14 and walking four as the Saints remained in the division hunt.
Stevie Shaak went 3 for 4 and drove in four runs for St. Michaels (12-3, 4-2), and Lola Browning (run) and Sadler each went 2 for 4. Myla Ramey, Olivia Windsor (run) and Katie Roe each added a hit for the Saints.
Baseball
St. Michaels 1
North Caroline 0
RIDGELY — Junior right-hander Ethan Rash tossed a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking none as the Saints moved into first place in the North Bayside.
St. Michaels (12-3) improved to 4-1 in the division and holds the tiebreaker over North Dorchester (8-4, 4-1), which defeated Queen Anne’s 7-5 yesterday. Colonel Richardson (13-2, 4-2) slipped into third place with its loss at Kent County.
The Saints scored the game’s lone run in the top of the first inning, when Matt Gostomski stroked a two-out single off Kyle Speas to score Kellen Lambert.
Kent County 7, Colonel 4
WORTON — Matt Wade belted a two-run homer and Ryan Miller pitched six innings for the win as the Trojans ended Colonel’s four-game win streak.
Collin Futty doubled and pitched the seventh for the save as Kent County improved to 3-9, 2-3. Brandon Cannon doubled and Miller singled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.