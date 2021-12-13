EASTON — Mike Kern exhaled then struggled for the right words.
“Whew. I don’t even know what to say,” Queen Anne’s County High’s girls’ head basketball coach said. “I’m proud of our effort, especially the way we came back in the second half. We did what we needed to do there.”
What the Lions did was erase a 20-point third-quarter deficit Monday night, outscoring Easton 25-7 in the fourth quarter, to fuel a 52-48 come-from-behind victory over the Warriors.
“We definitely put ourselves in a big hole,” said Kern, whose team trailed 37-17 when Easton’s Ty Moody (nine points) scored on a follow shot with 4 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter. “And I’m just happy with didn’t give up and we kept fighting.”
Queen Anne’s head coach was not happy with his team’s play in the first half, as the Lions continuously turned the ball over against Easton’s press, and often rushed themselves when it wasn’t necessary.
“In the beginning we just beat ourselves,” said Kern, who watched a 10-6 first-quarter deficit become 26-10 when Kate Adelman drained a pair of free throws with 2:21 left in the first half. “I give Easton credit. They came out with a lot of hustle and they made some key shots.”
Queen Anne’s senior center Kendal Moxey (17 points, 15 rebounds) hit a short turnaround from the baseline with just under 7 minutes left in the first half to draw the Lions within 10-9. But Jasmyn Richardson hit a set shot and Brooke Howard canned a 3-pointer to start Easton on an 18-6 tear for a 28-15 halftime lead.
The Warriors extended their lead to 20 before Moxey scored inside with 4:14 left in the third quarter to start Queen Anne’s (3-0 overall, 2-0 North Bayside) on a 35-11 closing run.
Easton (1-1, 1-1) maintained its 13-point cushion at the end of the third quarter, but then didn’t score again until Ashtyn Finney (team-high 12 points) hit a pair of free throws with 3:44 left. By that time Queen Anne’s had closed within five.
Finney’s basket gave Easton a 45-40 lead with a little over 2 minutes remaining. But Queen Anne’s Emily Gunther swished a 3-pointer to draw the Lions within 45-43. Baillie Pinder’s free throw pulled the Lions within 45-44. Pinder (11 points, 12 rebounes) then scored on a breakaway layup with 1:31 remaining, giving Queen Anne’s a lead they never relinquished at 46-45.
Easton had chances but turned the ball over under Queen Anne’s press down the stretch. Gunther then buried her third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter with 48 seconds left to give the Lions a 52-46 lead.
“We picked up our intensity in the second half, put a little pressure on them and it paid off,” Kern said. “We got some steals out of it, and got them rattled a little bit and were able to capitalize.”
Boys’ Basketball
Queen Anne’s 53, Easton 50
CENTREVILLE — Wilson Smothers scored 16 points and Jai Roy added 14 as the Lions remained unbeaten.
