CENTREVILLE — It’s been an interesting five months for Brian Mooney.
In May, while helping Queen Anne’s County High’s boys’ lacrosse team try and build momentum for a postseason run, Mooney was named the school’s head varsity football coach after Al Waters — facing a possible one-year suspension — was let go from the position.
Three months later, Mooney and his staff have been busy putting together a team that graduated three first-team all-Bayside Conference picks on offense, including Bayside Offensive Player of the Year KJ Smothers, now at Frostburg State University along with fellow all-conference teammates Ashton Siwald and Nate Ford.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Mooney, 32, a 2008 graduate of Queen Anne’s who played tight end and outside linebacker under former head coach Donny Graef. “Obviously it wasn’t how I dreamed of being a head coach.”
Last spring Queen Anne’s hosted a football clinic under the direction of a former Rutgers University player Joe Waters — no relation to then-head coach Al Waters. Thinking an out-of-season violation had been committed, Queen Anne’s reported the clinic to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association, according to Al Waters.
With Waters facing a potential one-year suspension over the alleged violation, Queen Anne’s decided to move on from Waters and named Mooney its new head coach. Waters appealed his suspension and was later exonerated of any wrongdoing, but will not coach this season.
Enter Mooney, who has spent the last three years as quarterback coach on the varsity and was the Lions’ offensive coordinator during the 2021 season.
“We’ve got great guys on the staff,” said Mooney, who has former Kent County head coach Brian Aikin as his offensive coordinator while Jude Mandes remains defensive coordinator. “That’s kind of made it easier.
“And then we have some amazing kids,” Mooney continued. “Jai (Roy), you talk about his athleticism and all that, he’s just a great kid. Like every recruiter I’ve talked to, I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s a great athlete. But he’s a better person. You’re going to love being around him every day.’
“Landon Brown, another kid who’s a captain this year, and Devin Wright, our quarterback, like all those guys, they just make it easy. I’ve been coaching them the last four years so they’re not new to me. That alleviates a lot of (worry).”
Perhaps Mooney’s biggest major worry is replacing Smothers, who last season set the school single-season record for carries (330) and rushing yards (2,242) to go with 27 touchdowns.
“We graduated 90 percent of our production,” Mooney said. “That’s the problem. We’re looking at a lot of guys that are new to getting the ball a lot. But we have a deep team this year in terms of numbers. Again, everything has been positive.”
Near the top of that list of positives is an experienced offensive line that returns senior three-year starter and second-team all-conference center Malone Grace (5-foot-10, 215). Senior Dillon Furrow is at left guard and junior Jonathan Corona is to the right of Grace. Senior captain Zach Blanchard (6-3, 280) another three-year starter, is at right tackle while senior Kamryn Greene (6-2, 210), a transfer from Kent County, and junior Nathan Mayoral (6-2, 245) platoon at left tackle.
Further bolstering that unit is Roy, a 6-3, 240-pound senior, who was first team all-conference last year at tight end and linebacker, and is headed for Kent State University. Junior Christian St. Germain (5-11, 190) and senior Quinlan Justice (6-5, 190) are also projected to see time at tight end.
A senior, Brown (6-0, 190) missed last season due to injury but is called the team’s swiss army knife by Mooney because of his ability to play running back, the slot and wide receiver. He’ll be joined in the backfield by junior John Connolly (6-0, 190), sophomore Carter Dickey (5-8, 155) and freshman Hunter Kelly.
“Our running backs just need to learn patience like KJ had,” Mooney said. “KJ’s junior year, when he ran for like 1,200 yards, he was kind of still getting the ball and just going. His senior year, he learned in our scheme that if you take it and be a little bit patient, and let that hole open, then you’re going to get more (yardage).
“I think that’s where we are right now,” Mooney continued. “We’re teaching these backs to, ‘Look, you’re athletic. But not everything can get bounced outside. You’ve kind of got to find that crease and then step and go.’ It’s a learning curve but I think we have a very talented, very good group of skills behind this veteran offensive line. It’ll be fun to watch.”
A senior who started last year, Wright (5-9, 160) has been battling sophomore Lance Arnold (5-10, 170) for the starting quarterback spot.
“We’re transitioning to a different offense,” Mooney said. “They’re pushing each other. It’s an awesome situation.”
Whoever earns the starter’s role should have a solid package of receivers to throw to, including freshman slot receiver JaDereon Thompson (5-9, 145), who Mooney called, “electric.” Sophomore Brooks Blodgett (6-0, 170) is also at slot, while senior Nick Hall (6-3, 170) and junior Conlan Nagle (6-2, 180) are at wideout.
After year away on the soccer team, Seth Blackwell returns to handle the kicking chores.
Roy is a game-wrecker at defensive end, but senior Hollace Branch (6-1, 220) figures to also be an impact player on the other side.
“Jai is going to command a lot of attention,” Mooney said. “But if you don’t pay attention to Hollace, I think you’re going to learn his name.”
Grace, Corona, senior Tony Moals (5-10, 223), and junior Ethan Wheaton (5-10, 200) will rotate at tackle, with junior Andre Young (5-7, 270) at the nose position. Senior Aidan Banning (5-10, 175) returns to anchor a linebacking unit that includes Connolly, Kelly, Blodgett, and junior Frank Constantino (5-9, 200).
Blodgett could also see time at safety, where Brown and Dickey will play. Thompson rotates at corner with seniors Sam Miller and Nickai Gross, a member of the basketball team, ‘who’s come out of nowhere,” Mooney said.
“It’s a rebuilding year I guess in terms of you kind of have a new group of guys getting touches for the first time, or taking over the reins of the offense for the first time,” Mooney said. “But when you have that veteran offensive line and a complete game-changer in a kid like Jai you feel comfortable, at least in how we can control the trenches.”
Queen Anne’s starts the season 0-1, forfeiting its season opener to Stephen Decatur.
