CAMBRIDGE — Piper Patchett hit a two-run triple in the sixth and Morgan Gottlieb knocked in a pair of runs with a seventh-inning single Thursday, as Queen Anne’s County High’s softball pulled away for a 7-2 victory over Cambridge-South Dorchester.
Queen Anne’s, North Dorchester, Colonel Richardson and St. Michaels each finished with 6-2 records in the North Bayside. The tiebreaker is based on a team’s winning percentage against those teams it is tied with. A Class 2A school, Queen Anne’s only played the division’s 1A schools once during the season, going 2-1 for a .667 winning percentage.
The 1A schools played each other twice in addition to their one game against Queen Anne’s. Colonel Richardson was 3-2 (.600), while North Dorchester and St. Michaels were each 2-3 (.400).
Emily Gunther picked up the win for the Lions, striking out five.
Queen Anne’s is scheduled to play Stephen Decatur for the Bayside Conference championship on Tuesday at the Harry S. Parker Complex in Salisbury.
Colonel 3, N. Dorchester 1
SHILOH — Ava Carels hurled a complete-game four-hitter, and smacked an RBI double to lead the Colonels.
Carels did not allow an earned run, struck out two and walked three. Olivia Christopher also belted an RBI double for Colonel Richardson, which got an RBI single from Caroline Newcomb and a single from Tyla Dickerson.
Emilee Cohee took the loss for the Eagles, who got a pair of doubles from Mackenzie Lewis.
North Caroline 12, Easton 4
EASTON — Taylor Dawkins drove in five runs with four hits, including a pair of home runs, to pace the Bulldogs.
Bailey Werner had three hits, including a double for North Caroline, and Kattie Tribbett doubled among two hits. Lillian Williams, Anna Hutchison, Mattison Lewis and Elizabeth Knott had two hits apiece. Hutchison earned the win, striking out four.
Baseball
Colonel 8, N. Dorchester 3
SHILOH — Left-hander Daniel Hesson allowed one hit and struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings, raising his record to 4-0, as the Colonels completed their regular season at 15-3.
Austin Walls went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Colonel Richardson, and Hunter Wolfe went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Josh Cohee and Jacob Cohee each went 2 for 4.
North Caroline 12 Easton 10
EASTON — Jayden Watkins picked up the win, had a hit, and drove in three runs to help lift the Bulldogs.
Kyle Speas had a hit with three RBIs for North Caroline and Brandon Steinberg went 2 for 4.
Girls’ Lacrosse
North Caroline 23 Kent County 4
RIDGELY — Hailey Chester returned from an injury Wednesday and netted four goals and four assists in her first game this season as the Bulldogs rolled on senior night.
Sydney Baker had five goals and two assists for North Caroline, and Lindsey Seymour (assist), Olivia Blades, Calleigh Tribbett and Riley Walstrum (assist) had two goals apiece. The Bulldogs also got goals from Aiyana Brown, Claire Blue (assist), Chelsea Turner, Ashley Kercheval and Emma Keating.
