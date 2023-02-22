SALISBURY — Last year’s two-point loss to Wicomico High in the Bayside Conference championship was tough, as was the season-ending loss in the regional playoffs the following week.
Queen Anne’s County’s boys’ basketball team suffered another dose of disappointment Jan. 10, when the Indians saddled the Lions with their lone defeat of this regular season.
But Tuesday’s loss to Wi-Hi in the Bayside Conference championship at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center may have been the toughest yet for head coach Jeff Hollis and his team to digest yet.
“We hold them to (five points) in that fourth quarter. How did we not win that game?” Hollis asked after Queen Anne’s erased all but two points of an 18-point deficit, only to go scoreless in the final 2 minutes, 38 seconds to fall 52-47 to the Indians, who extended their record for consecutive Bayside titles to five.
“We turned the ball over so much in the beginning, and just bonehead plays, not getting back on defense,” said Hollis, whose team trailed 35-21 at halftime, and by as many as 18 in the third quarter. “I never thought at any point in time that we should have been down to that team by 17 points. The stage was too big for a couple of people in the beginning, and I think once the nerves got shook off at halftime, it looked totally different for us.”
Despite that fat cushion, Butch Waller, Wicomico’s head coach of 57 years, didn’t like what he heard from his team when it pushed the lead to 47-30 on Jayden Handy’s 3-pointer with over 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“Every team evolves their own identity,” Waller said. “This team has three football players on it, all three of which are going to get scholarships for football. Two of them are really not that good of basketball players, but their good athletes, and they have a little bit of ego. And they came out, no matter what I said, and said, ‘We’re 17 points up coach. Game is over.’ I said, ‘The game is not over.’
“Momentum is very fickle,” Waller continued. “And sure enough, Queen Anne’s got a couple and-ones, got a couple threes, got it down under double-digit points. And I told my assistants, ‘Here we go. It’s going to be an ugly finish.’”
Wi-Hi (20-1) built a 35-21 halftime lead behind its two leading scorers for the season, Antwan Wilson, who scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the first half, and Jaylin Dashiell-Andrews, who netted 10 of his 12 points over the first 16 minutes.
That lead grew to 43-25 with 5:41 left in the third quarter after Wilson hit the last of his three 3-pointers and Malique Leatherbury (11 points) converted three of four free throws. Handy’s trey kept the Indians’ lead at a comfortable-looking 17 points.
But then Queen Anne’s (19-2) found its groove, scoring the final seven points of the third to draw within 47-37 entering the fourth quarter.
Handy’s layup 44 seconds into the fourth quarter pushed Wi-Hi’s lead to 49-37. It also would be the Indians’ last points until the final minute, as Queen Anne’s pressure defense forced Wicomico into a 10-second backcourt violation and three shot-clock violations. That defensive effort included Lions junior forward Jai Roy holding Wilson (26.9 scoring average) to just one point over the final 14-plus minutes.
“I can’t say enough about Jai Roy,” Hollis said. “To hold Wilson to 18 points after what he’s been doing all year… It’s crazy.”
Roy (11 points) scored back-to-back buckets to pull Queen Anne’s within 49-41 with over 5 minutes left. Both teams went cold from the field, but Nate Ford (nine points) and KJ Smothers (14 points) each hit two free throws, shaving the Lions’ deficit to 49-45 with 3:22 remaining. Roy’s floater trimmed Wi-Hi’s lead to 49-47 with 2:38 left.
But the Queen Anne’s couldn’t get any closer. Ford missed a baseline drive. Roy missed a 3-point attempt with a little over a minute remaining. Smothers missed a jumper. The Lions got the rebound but Vincent Gilberto’s miss was rebounded by Wi-Hi’s Kurtis Thomas.
“I tried to let ‘em figure it out themselves because they’re just kids,” Waller said of as his team’s lead kept dwindling. “But with a minute 29 left, that’s when I called my timeout and said, ‘OK, we’re going to do it my way.’ And we extended the floor, we pressed them a little bit, and I think we bothered them just enough.”
Wicomico came down and worked the ball inside to Thomas, who placed his lone field goal of the game off the glass with 41 seconds left to give the Indians a 51-47 lead. Amirr Coles missed for Queen Anne’s before Wilson was fouled and hit one of two free throws with 14.3 seconds remaining to cement the win.
“We just could not get that last shot to fall,” Hollis said. “The way we played in the first half is not indicative of how my team normally plays. If could take that first quarter back I think it would have been a totally different game. But we can’t of course.”
