CENTREVILLE — Frank Kratovil had seen this just 10 days before.
Kent Island High’s boys’ basketball team had bolted to a 14-point first-quarter lead in the regular-season finale against Queen Anne’s, only to see the Lions rally to win and clinch the North Bayside title.
Kratovil was on the flip side Monday night, as Queen Anne’s built a 17-point lead just past the midway point of the first quarter. But while Buccaneers carved away at their deficit, they never completely recovered as the Lions held on for a 67-57 victory in a Class 2A East Region II semifinal.
Second-seeded Queen Anne’s (20-2) advances to Wednesday’s Region II final at top-seeded Wicomico (21-1) in a rematch of last week’s Bayside Conference championship.
“They came out, they were on fire,” Kratovil said of the Lions.
No one was on more fire than Queen Anne’s guard Collin Woolford, who scored 14 first-quarter points, which included splashing four 3-pointers, as the Lions stormed to a 19-2 lead with a little under 4 minutes remaining in the opening period.
“It’s happened before but it hasn’t happened often,” Queen Anne’s head coach Jeff Hollis said of his team’s lightning-like start.
Evan Tengwell actually gave third-seeded Kent Island (18-4) a 2-0 lead 22 seconds into the game. But the Buccaneers didn’t score again until Matt Burnside (25 points) canned a runner with 2:43 left in the first quarter.
The Bucs though chipped away at Queen Anne’s lead. A pair of free throws from Tengwell and Aaron Robinson sandwiched a Burnside layup, pulling Kent Island within 19-10 by the end of the first quarter.
The Bucs continued closing, twice drawing within five at 23-18, then 27-22, when Bryce Ravanbakhsh banked in a baby hook with 2:42 left before halftime.
But the Lions responded.
Nate Ford (15 points), who did not play in the conference championship because he was nursing an injured foot, made a three-point play with 1:12 left in the quarter. The Queen Anne’s center then buried a 3-pointer before KJ Smothers scored on a drive into the lane with 3 seconds left to cap a 8-0 run that gave the Lions a 35-22 lead at the break.
“They’re a a good team.,” Hollis said of Kent Island. “I knew they were going to make runs. But we just withstood it this time a lot better than we normally do and answered back.”
Drives 36 seconds apart from Burnside and Nate Kratovil got Kent Island within 35-26 with 1:32 elapsed in the third. But Burnside’s two free throws with 3:41 left in the period accounted for the rest of the Bucs’ scoring in the third, as Queen Anne’s extended its lead to 46-28 entering the fourth.
Despite Smothers fouling out with over 7 minutes remaining, the Lions still held an 18-point bulge with just under 5 minutes to go, when Amir Coles (8 points) scored for a 56-38 lead.
But Smothers’ ball-handling was sorely missed when the Bucs pressed fullcourt, creating turnovers to help fuel a 12-4 Kent Island rally that shaved Queen Anne’s lead to 60-53 on Robinson’s 3 with 1:53 left.
Ford scored inside and Coles sank a pair of free throws to nudge the Lions’ lead to 64-53. Again the Bucs crawled within seven at 64-57, as Nate Kratovil hit two free throws and Burnside drove in for a layup with 41 seconds left.
But the Bucs got no closer, as Woolford (22 points) calmly converted a pair of free throws before Zach Polcinik hit a foul shot in the final 40 seconds.
“We came back, battled back, made some nice runs,” Coach Kratovil said. “And they made runs. It’s a well balanced team. We are too. But they made the shots when they needed to. We didn’t have our best night in terms of shooting the ball. We weren’t as balanced as we usually are in terms of scoring.”
While Hollis acknowledged his young backcourt at times struggled after Smothers fouled out, he thought his team’s work on the glass was pivotal.
“Our players really played well on the defensive boards today, which really made a big difference for us this time,” Hollis said.
