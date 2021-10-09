EASTON — KJ Smothers’ carries had been limited while Queen Anne’s County High’s football team overwhelmed its last three opponents.
But Lions head coach Al Waters made it clear to his junior running back that was going to change heading into Friday night’s annual showdown with Easton.
“The prior three games he only averaged probably six carries a game,” Waters said of Smothers. “So we told him tonight, ‘Expect 30, 35 carries. We’re going to ride you.’”
Waters didn’t lie.
Smothers had a season-high 34 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and the Lions answered all three of Easton’s second-half touchdowns with one of their own while stretching their win streak to four with a 34-21 victory before a large and boisterous Warriors’ homecoming crowd.
“The worst thing about number five is he’s a junior I think. So he’ll be back next year,” Easton head coach Pat McGlinchey said of Smothers. “And you never know. The way our season’s going right now, we’re going to have to play a powerhouse in the first round of the playoffs.”
One week after North Caroline rushed for 316 yards against Easton, Queen Anne’s (4-1) churned out 205, led by Smothers, who pounded inside and out, and often picked up yards when Easton appeared to have holes sealed shut.
“We’re going to ride the horse,” Waters said of Smothers. “We actually took him off defense for that purpose.
“I thought the o-line played well, making holes for him,” Waters continued. “Sometimes there was like no holes and he’s still getting like four, five yards a pop. He’s a beast in the weight room. He leads by example. He’s a team captain for a reason. I’m glad he’s on my team.”
Waters was also glad to get another solid game from his defense. After consecutive shutouts over Washington, Kent County and James M. Bennett, the Lions held Easton (2-4) scoreless in the first half, which included a goal-line standout late in the second quarter.
“The defensive stand down here was huge,” Waters said, pointing toward the end zone near Warrior Stadium’s scoreboard.
Easton looked ready to cut into a 13-0 deficit, driving 45 yards to the Lions 2-yard line. Warrior senior running back Graham Haddaway, who had his best performance of the season, carrying 18 times for a season-high 156 yards and three touchdowns, gained a yard on first down, then was stuffed for no gain on second. Warrior quarterback Kevin O’Connor then threw back-to-back incompletions, giving Queen Anne’s the ball on downs.
“That kid’s one heckuva player,” Waters said of O’Connor, who completed 13 of 33 for 155 yards, but was held without a passing touchdown for the first time this season. “He’s tough, and I didn’t realize he was that fast. I thought early in the game, we got a lot of pressure on him, made him throw some balls high, off-balance a little bit.”
Queen Anne’s took the game’s first possession and marched 61 yards in 15 plays, with Dillon Meekins scoring on a 1-yard run with just over 9 minutes left in the first quarter. Meekins fumbled the ball as he crossed the goal line, but officials ruled he had already broken the plane before losing the ball, which was recovered by Queen Anne’s Ashton Siwald. After an offsides against Easton, Queen Anne’s tried for two, put Devin Wright’s pass to Siwald was incomplete.
The Lions forced an Easton punt and continued playing ball control, though Wright connected with Jayden Handy for a 49-yard pickup that set up Smothers’ 1-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left in the first quarter. Seth Blackwell’s point-after kick gave Queen Anne’s a 13-0 lead that would hold until the third quarter.
Easton scored on its opening possession of the second half, marching from its 35 to the Lions 1, where Haddaway slammed in for his first touchdown. Jed Smith’s extra-point kick pulled the Warriors within 13-7 with 7:17 to go in the third.
Queen Anne’s needed just three plays to regain its cushion, as Wright (6 of 11, 126 yards) hit Siwald with a 49-yard touchdown pass and Blackwell nailed the extra point for a 20-7 lead
The Warriors came right back, going 53 yards in six plays, with Haddaway’s 26-yard touchdown run and Smith’s PAT punctuating the drive and drawing the Warriors within 20-13.
Again Queen Anne’s responded, largely behind the running of Smothers, who carried six times in the ensuing eight-play scoring drive. That march almost ended with a turnover, as Wright bobbled the snap from center on second-and-three, but quickly got a grip on the ball, then weaved his way 15 yards into the end zone for a touchdown and a 26-14 lead with 5 seconds left in the third quarter.
“I caught the ball, the play wasn’t where it was, so I just followed my line,” Wright said. “Great blocks by them.”
Haddaway continued to get solid blocking, and scored on a 15-yard run that along with Smith’s third PAT trimmed Easton’s deficit to 26-21 with 10:25 left in the game.
The Warriors looked like they might force a punt on the Lions’ next possession, but on third-and-four at the 50 they were hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty, giving Queen Anne’s a first down at the Easton 34. Six plays later, Smothers swept around right for a 15-yard touchdown run. Siwald handled a high snap on the point-after attempt and raced into the end zone for a 34-21 lead with 6:06 remaining.
“I told my team when we got on the bus, ‘It’s straight business,’” Smothers said. “We focused all week; we were locked in. And we all bought in.
“I wanted this so bad because people have been doubting us,” Smothers said. “We’ve been saying since Monday, ‘We’re a team to reckoned with.’”
If Easton hopes to make a postseason run, McGlinchey knows his defense will have to improve. “Defensively obviously we have to get tougher up the middle, tougher on the edge, and really figure some things out,” McGlinchey said. “Our team (that went 5-0 in the spring season) is not the team we are now and they have to figure our what is our identity.”
