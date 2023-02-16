NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

Joey Logano celebrates in Victory Lane on Thursday after winning the first of two qualifying auto races for the Daytona 500.

 AP PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR champion Joey Logano won the first qualifying race for the Daytona 500 on Thursday night, his third victory in the event that sets the field for “The Great American Race.”


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.