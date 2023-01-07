Texas Oklahoma St Basketball

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell (23) and Oklahoma State guard Caleb Asberry reach for a rebound during Saturday’s first half.

 AP PHOTO

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 12 points to help No. 6 Texas defeat Oklahoma State 56-46 on Saturday in the Longhorns’ first game since coach Chris Beard was fired.


