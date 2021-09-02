He likes his passing game’s efficiency, the running game’s consistency, and the experience on the offensive line.
He likes his defense and how it flies to the ball.
And while those are all fine team qualities, what Kent Island High head football coach Damian Ferragamo would really like to have this fall is a normal season.
“My hope goes week to week,” Ferragamo said. “I don’t see how it can be normal right now the way things are trending. But I’m hopeful.”
Ferragamo may have no control over the ups and downs created by COVID-19, but what he’s seen this preseason has given him plenty of hope the Buccaneers have the makings for another good team.
Bolstering that hope is the return of Matt Burnside, Kent Island’s 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior quarterback, who played in just two of the Bucs’ four games last spring.
“Matt kind of had a very short spring season last year because of the circumstances of the world we live in,” Ferragamo said. “He only played in two games, and one of those games he was a wide receiver. But the improvement that he’s made has been incredible. He’s been fantastic in our scrimmages and at practice; just being a real accurate passer and decision making.”
Delvin Johnson and KeJuan Johnson, who were selected to the 2A-3A all-North Bayside first team as running backs, have graduated. But the run game looks to be in capable hands with senior halfbacks Ryan Sweiderk (5-9, 150) and Garrett Griebel (5-10, 160), and a potentially punishing one-two punch at fullback with juniors Kasey Heath (5-11, 195) and Dalton Mason (5-9, 180).
Among Burnside’s aerial targets will be junior slot receiver Keegan O’Brien (5-9, 140), senior wideout Mason Brockington (5-9, 165), and Bryce Ravanbakhsh, a 6-4, 230-pound senior who can play either wide receiver or tight end.
The offensive line returns four starters from the spring, led by senior left guard and all-North Bayside first-team pick Luke Ferragamo (5-10, 220), the coach’s son. Also back are senior left tackle Charlie Ritz (6-1, 250), junior center Jeremy Smith (5-11, 225) and senior right tackle Tyler Herring (6-4, 275). Junior right guard Cooper Dellane (6-0, 235) completes the front line.
“We’ve been pretty balanced, about 50-50 run and pass,” Coach Ferragamo said of his team’s scrimmages. “Our passing game has been very efficient and we’ve gotten some big plays out of our pass game. Our running game is very consistent. We’re trying to stay away from negative plays and we have a pretty experienced offensive line. We’ve got four guys returning from last year who saw significant time in our shortened season.”
Senior placekicker James Gardner also returns after earning all-North Bayside first-team honors in the spring.
The defense isn’t particularly big, but is quick to the ball. Senior tackle David Van Wie (6-2, 200), a three-year starter, returns to anchor the front four.
“He’s a wrestler too, so he understands leverage,” Coach Ferragamo said of Van Wie. “So we’re really counting on him to cause a lot of disruption for opposing team’s offensive lines and let other guys run around and make plays.”
Among the other guys on the defensive line are sophomore tackle Giuseppe Mellinger (5-8, 175), senior end Jack Mulligan (5-11, 150) and freshman end Austin Holland (6-0, 170). Coach Ferragamo will also be counting on Heath, a first-team, all-North pick at inside linebacker, to make plenty of plays along with senior inside backer Tristan Ridgeway (5-9, 160). Look for Griebel and Sweiderk to make contributions as outside linebackers.
The secondary features Brockington at one corner and junior Nick Kline (5-7, 155) at the other, while senior Otto Jacobs patrols at safety.
“They’re a traditional Kent Island defense,” Coach Ferragamo said. “Not the biggest guys in the world, but everybody’s flying to the football and just being real aggressive.”
The Buccaneers host Easton today at 6 p.m. in the season opener for both teams.
