Jaguars Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad Henne during Saturday’s first half against Jacksonville.

 AP PHOTO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns Saturday night, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game.


