The decision wasn’t hers.
“A couple of years ago I swam those two events for the first time and my coaches realized I was more of a mid-distance swimmer than I am a sprinter,” Easton High junior Molly Kroeger said of the 200- and 500-yard freestyles. “Ever since then I’ve been doing those events, and I’ve just been improving non-stop.
That improvement did not stop Saturday, as Kroeger swam career-best times in both events on the way to winning the girls’ 200- and 500 freestyle titles during the Class 3A/2A/1A state swimming championships at the University of Maryland’s Eppley Recreation Center.
“It was a pretty good feeling,” said Kroeger, who won the 200 in 1 minute, 53.76 seconds, and the 500 in 5:05.21. “I was just kind of in shock. All the nerves were just pushed out of my body. It was a really good feeling.”
Kroeger becomes the first Easton swimmer — male or female — to ever win the state title in the 500 freestyle, and just the second in Bayside Conference history, joining Queen Anne’s Devin Lessard, who won at the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association’s inaugural state meet in 2007 with a 5:29.70. Kroeger also ended Poolesville’s string of four consecutive state titles in the event.
Kroeger is just the second in school history to win the 200 freestyle crown at states, joining Tori Weems (2017, 1:55.96), and the third in Bayside history, as Queen Anne’s Kelsey Lessard won in 2010 with a 2:03.06.
“She’s wonderful,” said Warriors head coach Mary Gibson, who was an assistant two years ago when she and then-head coach Kara Erskine thought Kroeger’s best events were the 200 and 500. “She works hard and it shows. She’s very competitive. She’s the whole package.”
Kroeger’s day got off to a good start, when she teamed with Kylie Weems, Isabel Finch and Isabella Westerfield for a fourth-place finish in the 200 medley relay, which clocked a personal-record 1:53.28.
The 200 free followed the medley. Gibson was confident but admitted some concern with Poolesville’s Sophie Elliott and Maggie Rose Rook, who would be swimming on either side of Kroeger.
“Poolesville swimmers tend not to do very fast times at their regionals because they don’t have to,” said Gibson of Elliott and Rook, whose seed times were just 1 second behind Kroeger’s. “And they were on either side of her. And they traditionally do very well at states, which they did. But Molly was just faster.”
Kroeger, who finished second in the 200 at states as a freshman to Poolesville’s Moshelle Borjigin, admitted she too was a little tense. But those nerves dissipated as soon as she hit the water.
“I was a little nervous, but right before the race I kind of got in my zone,” Kroeger said. “I wasn’t really worried about them during the race. I was more worried about myself and finishing the race and (getting) a good time for myself.”
But the 200 (8 pool lengths) is a tricky event, floating between a sprint with a splash of pace.
“I would say it’s a pretty tough event,” said Kroeger, who was first introduced to the event in eighth grade by Talbot YMCA head coach George Higley said. “Some people think you can pace it. But then there’s others that swim it very often, and we don’t really pace it as much. I think it just depends on how often you swim it, and how comfortable you are with it as to how tough it is for you.
“The older I’ve gotten, the more it’s become a sprint,” Kroeger continued. “The first 50 or 100, you don’t go as fast. The last 50 or 100, you’re kind of just giving it all you have left.”
Kroeger did just that, touching the wall in 1:53.76, while Elliott placed second (1:55.18) and — Rook third (1:55.41).
Kroeger was up against Elliott again in the 500 (20 pool lengths). Two years earlier, Kroeger finished third in the 500, as Borjigin and Elliott went 1-2.
“Sophie Elliott beat me freshman year, so I was a little more nervous about her,” said Kroeger, whose No. 1 seed time of 5:09.62 was just ahead of Elliott’s 5:10.88. “And with the 500 being a longer distance I was a little worried that she might have had a little more time to catch up to me if she wasn’t too far behind.”
But Kroeger got too far ahead of the field to get caught by Elliott, or anyone else on this day, as she quickly establish a body-length lead that steadily became a two body-length margin.
“After that I was just kind of in the zone, and I was more worried about myself at that point,” said Kroeger, who was in lane 4 with Elliott in lane 5.
Because she breathes to her left side, Kroeger had an idea of Elliott’s whereabouts throughout the race.
“So every time I’m going down towards the bulkhead (opposite end of the pool), or my (lap) counter (Kylie Weems), I would be breathing to my left and I could kind of see (Elliott) right in the corner of my eye. I could barely see her, but I could see her, which is how I knew that I had a good amount of distance between me and her, that I had a little wiggle room.”
Still, while Kroeger had established a cushion, she was pushing for a targeted time, and knew she had to quicken her pace when her father, Easton assistant Tim Kroeger, signaled her from the pool deck, or when Weems shook the submerged lap counter. She got the message to pick it up between the 350- and 400-yard mark.
“I would say that’s the point where it started to hurt a little bit,” Kroeger said. “But you just got to push through the pain at that point.”
Former Easton head coach Andy Burke was tracking Kroeger and told Gibson afterwards her splits were between 30 and 31 seconds every lap. Kroeger’s winning 5:05.21 — which was well ahead of Elliott’s runner-up mark of 5:12.45 — was good enough for a national YMCA cut.
Kroeger capped her day by again joining Finch, Westerfield and Weems and placing third in the 400 free relay, again clocking a personal-record 3:37.96.
Easton’s girls finished fourth overall in the team standings with 207 points, three points behind third-place La Plata. Damascus (283) won the girls’ title followed by Poolesville (267).
Bolstering Easton’s finish was Finch, who was runner-up with a personal-record 2:11.47 in the 200 individual medley and fourth in the 100 butterfly, with a second PR (59.39).
“She has been very dedicated this year, and she has really enjoyed high school swimming,” Gibson said of Finch, a senior captain. “I think she’s swum so well because she’s just had so much fun this year.”
Weems was sixth in the 100 free (55.05) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.52), Westerfield finished sixth in the 50 free (25.75), and the 200 free relay of Katheryn Kelsey, Jill Esterson, Claire Morris and Aubrey Lavezzo finished eighth with a PR 1:49.06.
David Gardner, Easton’s other senior captain, capped his high school career with fourth-place finishes in the 200 free (1:48.99) and 500 free, where he posted a career-best 4:54.88, dropping 3 seconds.
“David has worked harder this year than I’ve ever seen him work,” Gibson said.
Gardner teamed with Johnny Remaniak, Jamie Erskine and Reilly Gilligan to finish sixth in the 400 free relay (3:26.82), chopping 10 seconds off their previous best time. Gardner and Remaniak were paired with Brady Tipton and Aiden Lavezzo in the 200 medley relay, which finished ninth (1:47.55).
“The relays just swam out of their suits,” Gibson said.
Remaniak was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.97).
Despite having just six swimmers, Easton’s boys finished seventh in the 28-team field.
Queen Anne’s senior Lily Golden punctuated her high school career with a fifth-place finish in the girls’ 50 freestyle with a career-best 25.20. Golden, who was 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:04.30), joined Abigail Barnette, Madison Lebkicker and Breanna McLean on the Lions’ 200 free relay (PR 1:47.39), which finished seventh. Golden, Barnette, Abigail Rendulic and McLean were ninth in the 200 medley relay (2:01.03).
“What a fabulous finish to her high school swim career, a personal-best in an event that she had focused on,” Queen Anne’s head coach Missy Hollis said of Golden. “Just awesome to watch her put it all together when the stakes were high.”
Kent Island’s Nicole Rickabaugh, Mimi Quinn, Marissa White and Rachel Rickabaugh placed fourth in the 200 free relay with a 1:45.92, and the 200 medley team of Peyton Bergeron, Nicole Rickabaugh, White and Camryn Sedora was eighth in the 200 medley relay (2:00.25).
Quinn placed fifth in the girls’ 100 breaststroke (1:10.89), and Caden Latchaw was sixth in the boys’ 100 breaststroke (1:00.97).
