EASTON — Isaiah Knowles wanted to make a statement..
He and Kent Island High’s boys’ soccer team did just that Monday at Warrior Stadium, and in emphatic fashion.
Knowles had four goals and an assist, and Simon Vijinovic netted a goal with a pair of assists, as the defending North Bayside-champion Buccaneers rolled to a 5-0 victory over Easton in the season opener for both teams.
“I definitely expected us to win,” Knowles said. “Win big and make a statement to everybody about what we’re trying to do here is to win a state title.”
The Bucs (1-0 overall, 1-0 North Bayside) obviously have a long way to go in regard to that goal, but shutting out a Class 2A rival was a nice start.
“I was expecting a very difficult game and we got a difficult game,” Kent Island head coach Lin Outten said. “Easton’s a hard-playing team, and their team speed seemed pretty obvious right away. They tried numerous times to get behind us, and they got behind us a few different times. But we didn’t take a goal thankfully. But it’s never easy to play them.”
The Warriors (0-1, 0-1) had a handful of first-half scoring chances. Charles Chaconas was denied at the left post by Bucs keeper Matt Guerra in the seventh minute. Clay Nagel also got deep in on the left side, but fired well over the net with under 14 minutes remaining in the first half.
“We just didn’t finish our chances,” Easton head coach John Pritchett said. “We created multiple chances time and time again all through the first half and weren’t able to finish. The hardest thing to do in the game is create a chance and we did that over and over again. We counted about seven quality chances, and we finish three or four of those it’s a whole different game.”
Knowles almost put Kent Island ahead in the 16th minute when he crossed a left-wing shot that banged off the crossbar. Five minutes later though, the junior center midfielder received a pass from Vijinovic and buried a shot past Warrior keeper Sam Hutchison for a 1-0 lead.
Hutchison kept it a one-goal difference, smothering a Knowles grounder with a little over 15 minutes left in the half before stopping Connor Beall moments later.
Hutchison ventured way out of his net about 5 minutes later, but Knowles reached teammate Eric Hofmann’s ball first and deposited a left-footed shot into the net for a 2-0 lead with 6:50 remaining in the half.
“I think it was just a lot of hard work from everybody on the team; lot of communication,” Knowles said. “Nobody was slacking off at all. We were locked in the whole game. Lot of movement, team cohesion. All locked in together and we got a good result.”
Less than 2 minutes into the second half the Bucs got another good result, when Vujinovic, another junior center midfielder, scored of Knowles’ dish for a commanding 3-0 lead.
“We were right in it at halftime and that third goal was pivotal,” Pritchett said. “It changed the game.”
It also showed Outten his team wasn’t content with a two-goal cushion.
“Two nothing’s a very close score and to get that third goal to start the second half was a big deal,” Outten said. “When Isaiah’s talking about trying to make statements, that helped us kind of say, ‘OK, we’re up two goals, but we’re not backing off.’ We got that third one right away, and then the penalty kick goal helped kind of distance ourselves from them at that point.”
A little over 10 minutes later, Easton almost had its first goal of the season when sophomore Kyle Ensminger unloaded a low, hard shot that rolled wide right.
Knowles widened Kent Island’s margin, scoring on a penalty kick with 23:40 remaining, then neatly chipped a shot over Hutchison midway through the half for a five-goal bulge.
“Today Simon Vujinovic and Isaiah Knowles in the middle really commanded the game,” Outten said. “We’re really counting on them this year to just be leaders. So confident in both of them. You know like, ‘Give me the ball on the ground. I’ll know what to do with it. I’ll know where to go. I’ll play fast.’
“I’m excited about us, what we can do,” Outten continued. “But there’s some really good teams out there. But I’m very confident going forward that we’re going to be dynamic.”
Pritchett was encouraged by his team’s ability to create scoring chances, but knows the Warriors have to capitalize on those opportunities.
“We just have to finish our chances,” Pritchett said. “We played hard. We were in it. The big difference is Kent Island took, and to their credit, finished all their chances. And we did not.”
North Caroline 7 Kent County 0
RIDGELY — Logan Harned and Omar Marroquin each scored twice as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0, 1-0.
Yossin Roblero, Heath Frantum and Kevin Godinez scored one goal apiece for North Caroline. Gavin O’Brien got the shutout.
St. Michaels 10 Cambridge-SD 0
CAMBRIDGE — Connor Wheeler scored six goals and keeper Will Sherwood made two saves as the Saints evened their record.
Abel Delgaudio, Jacob Bealefeld, Ethan Royer and Sherwin Mendez each scored once for St. Michaels (1-1, 1-0).
Queen Anne’s 9 Col. Richardson 0
CENTREVILLE — The Lions got a pair of goals from Ethan Keppler, Cooper Nevins and Connor Cheezum to win their opener.
Gage Jordan had a goal and set up two more for Queen Anne’s (1-0, 1-0) and Christian Coppage had two assists. Billy Schindler and Ryan Lee each had a goal, and Alex Mathews and James Rath had one assist apiece.
Field Hockey
Queen Anne’s 1 Pocomoke 0
CENTREVILLE — Gabrielle Scully converted an Ally Edwards pass with 2:09 remaining in the second overtime Monday, lifting the Lions to a 1-0 victory over the defending Class 1A state champions.
Goalie Cassidy Alexander had four saves for Queen Anne’s (1-0) and Haley Cole made a save.
Stephen Decatur 2 Kent Island 1
STEVENSVILLE — Jamie Tranquill set up Audrey Fleshman’s goal but it wasn’t enough as the Bucs fell shy to the Seahawks.
Kent Island goalie Maggie Holson had one save and gave up a goal, and Brynja Petursson surrendered a goal.
Golf
EASTON — Queen Anne’s County’s junior Nate Smith fired a 36 Monday at Hog Neck Golf Course to earn medal honors for the second straight week in North Bayside play.
North Caroline’s Taryn Brandt, Kent Island’s Grant Ferrior and Cambridge-South Dorchester’s Hayden Hudson each carded 39s to finish in a three-way tie for second.
Kent Island won team honors with a 166. North Caroline was runner-up at 179, one stroke better than Queen Anne’s.
Smith shot a 36 to win the season-opening meet at River Marsh in Cambridge. Brandt was runner-up at 38, while Ferrior was third with a 39.
Kent Island also won the team competition with a 173. Queen Anne’s was second at 184, three strokes ahead of North Caroline.
