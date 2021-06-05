They knew their goals would differ from all the Kent Island High boys’ soccer teams before them.
There was no point in dreaming the dream of a state championship because not everyone in the state was playing, and the compact schedule just wouldn’t allow it.
And while Bayside Conference athletic directors and administrators had cobbled together a short spring slate that offered up to 11 games, the mention of a potential division or conference championship seemed to be more whispers and murmurs.
Still, some thought maybe — and that maybe was gigantic considering this was the beginning of a trial-like escape from the shackles of COVID-19 — there just might be room for a Bayside title game.
“At the very beginning in February we had not been told yet whether or not we were going to have a championship game with the North winner playing the South winner,” Kent Island head coach Lin Outten said. “So we started out with the hope that that was the farthest we could go. We heard there was no state playoffs, but we were hoping for at least a conference championship. We definitely started out with the hope that we’d get that chance.”
That chance soon evaporated.
COVID hadn’t loosened its grip enough, and a number of schools, including Kent Island, were forced to pause their seasons — not just in soccer — for lengthy stretches because of health concerns.
The Bucs forged ahead. There were games to play. And they played. And they won. And they didn’t stop winning until there was nothing else to win, finishing the season a perfect 9-0.
“Our team was really tight,” said senior back and tri-captain Ryan Callaghan, who suffered a broken nose while going for a header in the season-opener against Queen Anne’s. “A lot of the jayvee kids, when we were sophomores, they were freshmen, so we just kind of bonded really well through the entire season, and everyone had a good relationship with everyone. There was no dislike in anyone.
“I just told the team to come out with (the idea) in mind that we’re going to have states,” Callaghan said of his approach to the season. “So I told them to play like it. Play like it every single day. Come out with the right attitude. And it worked out well. We went undefeated on the season.”
The right attitude was one of the most valued attributes for a team that had no hardware to play for, no chance to hang another banner in the gymnasium.
Incentive? It came in different forms.
“At least from my perspective it was my last year, the last time I would probably be playing with everyone on the team aside from maybe a couple more games of club,” said Elijah Albright, another senior back and tri-captain. “And I knew the most important thing was obviously to go out there and just have a good last season; a fun last season. And I think the way coach Lin coached us, and the way the players on the team were all supportive of each other — and no one really ever had their head down — I really think that made this year a lot better than we could have expected.”
What Outten expected were battles.
Because of COVID, the 11-game schedule would be a strictly North slate, taking away dates with perennial South powers James M. Bennett, Parkside and Stephen Decatur. And while the Bucs faced the North’s five 1A schools, the tentative schedule called for two games each against 2A division rivals North Caroline and Queen Anne’s and 3A Easton.
“We knew six games of the 11 were going to be traditional rivalry, tough-challenge type games,” Outten said. “So I think there was a sense that it was going to be kind of hard, but we’d have to play well. We sort of held out like, ‘Hey, that’s who we have to beat. That’s who we’re playing.’ And so there was always a sense of let’s get ready to go. There wasn’t really a problem getting the guys excited to play. I think they were ready.”
And they were ready in every area.
The defense allowed five goals the entire season, and never more than one a game, led by seniors Callaghan, Albright, McLain Mogel, Carter Burns and junior Mike Ruffennach, along with senior keepers Robert Turner and Danny Wilson, who split time and combined for four shutouts.
“The defense was strong and consistent throughout,” Outten said. “I think in each of our games, the other team’s goalie was under more pressure. And our defense really protected our goal really well. They shut down most of the teams we played, and there was minimal opportunity for other team’s attackers.
“One of the things with our defense, which is a huge plus, is they’re good with the ball,” Outten continued. “They do a lot of passing between each other to help us keep the ball and not lose possession easily. And they were very disciplined and organized with passing to each other so that they could really get the attack started.”
The defense wasn’t passive. Callaghan, Albright and Carter Burns attacked on the outside as much as they defended. Inside, Mogel and Ruffennach were solid ball-winners and tacklers. The combination not only yielded five goals, but allowed opponents few opportunities.
The midfield of seniors Mitch St. Ledger and Caleb Bradfield and junior Matt Silver — who were inside most of the time — and wings Terrance Espinal, Nate Kratovil and Jake Gordiner, was just as sound.
“The midfield, like the defenders, (was) comfortable with the ball,” Outten said. “Lot of passing on the ground, lot of patience, movement of the ball, really causing the other team to have to chase. And those central players, Silver, St. Ledger and Bradfield, did a good job in the middle where it’s crowded, moving the ball quickly, getting it to the outside so Kratovil, Gordiner and Espinal were able to just attack with great speed down the wings. And that was really what got most of our attack going was getting down the outsides of the field.”
Completing the Bucs were senior forwards Frank Knowles, who shared the team lead for goals at eight with sophomore linemate Nolan Burns — Carter’s younger brother — and Ryan Corbin (six goals). That trio were part of an offense that totaled 45 goals by season’s end and defeated seven of its nine opponents by four or more goals. The exceptions were a 2-1 season-opening win at Queen Anne’s on March 8 and a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against defending North Bayside champion North Caroline 22 days later, where Nolan Burns scored a pair of second-half goals a little more than 3 minutes apart off assists from Bradfield and Corbin.
Kent Island, like every other sport during the abbreviated fall season, also had to battle another opponent — uncertainty — created by health concerns which led to long pauses in the season. But like everything else, Outten applauded how his team handled something it had no control over.
“Everybody made the best of things throughout the season,” Outten said. “I’m really happy that the players didn’t grumble they just kept playing hard. When we told them when the next game was they got ready. And when we told them there was a change, they just accepted it and got ready for the next one. I’m really happy that it didn’t turn into a negative. It was always positive.”
Still, there were disappointments.
The first came after the season-opening victory over Queen Anne’s on March 8, when the Bucs couldn’t practice or play a game for health reasons for two weeks. Kent Island wouldn’t return to play until March 23, when it earned a 5-1 victory over Kent County.
The biggest letdown though came in season’s final week, when the Bucs were set to have four games in five days, including the highly anticipated second dates with Queen Anne’s and North Caroline, before closing the season at Cambridge-South Dorchester and Easton. But health concerns at Queen Anne’s and Caroline canceled those rematches.
“North Caroline pressed us the best,” Outten said. “They gave us the most work on defense and we may have expected that. It had been a difficult game for us the first time around. They had played us well. We thought we had missed some chances that we should have scored on; (we) were disappointed that we had to come from behind in that game. So that was sizing up to be sort of the decider (for the North Bayside title). And we still had to get through Queen Anne’s a second time though. I kept reminding them that one’s going to be hard on back-to-back days to play those two schools.”
And though there was disappointment with the Queen Anne’s and Caroline cancellations, Outten detected a different vibe with his team during the final week, a feeling likely influenced by the uncertainty fueled by COVID.
“You’re sort of sensing, ‘Well, there’s nothing after next week,’” Outten said. “We headed into the week knowing that it’s ending. And the spring kids are already starting to think ahead about baseball and lacrosse and track. So it was almost sort of resignation instead of disappointment. I think it was just, ‘Well, we tried. We did the best we could and we got to play nine games and now we move on.’”
Still, Outten couldn’t help but think what might have been under normal circumstances.
“I’m watching them during tryouts and I’m thinking to myself, ‘You know this team, if we could have had state playoffs, I think this team was good enough to have a chance. I don’t know how far we would have gone, but I think we could have (challenged for a state title) with some breaks really. I mean we had a strong team. Lot of questions still to figure out. There always is. But they were just very resilient and kept playing very hard. And I think they were thankful for the games they had.”
