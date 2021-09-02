There were no playoffs to aim for, no chance for anyone to play for a state title.
But to celebrate his 2020 team’s perfect 5-0 season in the spring of 2021, Easton High head football coach Pat McGlinchey had customized T-shirts made for his players. McGlinchey didn’t publicize or brag about the threads on social media. He just called his players up one by one during the team’s season-ending get-together and handed them their commemorative shirts.
Now, if that places a target on the Warriors’ backs this season, so be it. But McGlinchey noted there may be a problem with that bull’s-eye.
“I’m OK with it,” McGlinchey said. “I don’t know if the kids realize they have a target on their back. They’re a chilled group when it comes to that kind of stuff. That real hype, that style is not them. They feel like they’re going to come out and play their hardest, and through that hard play, do well and be competitive. I don’t think they’re worried about that.”
Easton may be more focused on filling the vacancies created by the graduation of six 2A-3A all-North Bayside first-team selections, including quarterback Ryan O’Connor, the North’s offensive player of the year, and linebacker Jarin Winters, the division’s defensive player of the year.
McGlinchey has known for two years who O’Connor’s replacement at quarterback was going to be — younger brother Kevin O’Connor. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior earned all-North first-team honors at defensive end last season, and now takes control of the offense. But McGlinchey doesn’t think Kevin will try and follow exactly in big brother’s footsteps.
“He is his own person,” McGlinchey said of Kevin O’Connor, who threw a series of ropes to receivers during Easton’s scrimmages against North East, Severn and Woodbridge (Delaware) two weeks ago. “He doesn’t feel like he has to live up to anything. He knows he’s going to be himself. And he’s a different quarterback than his brother.”
His brother had two all-North first team receivers — Grant Copper and Nathan Book — to throw to, and two all-North linemen — Henry Booth and Billy Haufe — blocking for him. McGlinchey thinks his new signal-caller has a talented stable of receivers to aim for, and a solid offensive line to provide protection.
Junior John Carrieri (6-0, 180), who had 13 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and senior LJ Murray (5-11, 170), who snagged 11 passes for 197 yards and two scores, proved solid receivers in the spring and should have plenty of chances to make plays again this year. That pair will be joined by senior Logan Weems (5-11, 195) and juniors Shareef Curry (6-0, 170), Jordan Nixon (6-0, 170) and Chris Baynard (6-1, 170).
“We have I would say seven guys that could be starters anywhere in (the) Bayside,” McGlinchey said of his receiving cast. “They run a great route and they have very good hands.”
The Warriors will look to give senior running back Graham Haddaway (5-11, 195) a lot more touches than he had in the spring, when he carried 36 times for 139 yards.
“I think we’re going to be very athletic, physical, and I think we’re going to be able to run the ball a lot more than last year,” McGlinchey said.
McGlinchey knows that hinges largely on the play of the offensive line, which returns senior center Ethan Keenan (6-3, 210) and senior David Ludwig (6-3, 250), who moves from left to right tackle. Senior Luis Bororquez Sanchez (6-3, 260) is at right guard, while junior Anthony Brinkley (6-2, 235) lines up at the other guard spot. Senior Timmy Miller (6-0, 205) starts at left tackle.
Easton’s leading tackler a year ago, Winters’ physicality and leadership will be greatly missed. But in addition to Kevin O’Connor, who had 38 tackles and 7½ sacks in the spring, the Warriors return all-North first-team choices Carson Brown, Zach Bramble, Joel Duah, James O’Connor and Curry to the defense.
A junior tackle, Brown (6-0, 240) had 19 tackles in the spring and will be joined on the defensive line by junior tackle Henry Welte (6-1, 245) and sophomore nose guard Marvin Foster (5-11, 295).
The linebacking crew looks solid with Kevin O’Connor on the outside along with senior Brandt Hoskin (5-11, 190), who started as a sophomore but missed the spring season because of an injury. All-North first team pick Bramble (5-10, 200) collected 52 tackles in the spring and will again be one of the Bayside’s hardest hitters. Junior Toby Mackall (6-0, 200) starts at the other inside backer spot.
Duah (5-10, 195) earned first-team all-North honors as a linebacker in the spring, but will play safety along with returning all-North safety James O’Connor (6-0, 175). Curry had a team-high five interceptions a year ago and figures to again be tough to beat at corner. Nixon lines up at the other corner spot.
“Defensively we’re going to be a very tough team to run on,” McGlinchey said. “We have a very good run-stopping defense.”
Easton also returns junior Kirby Ewing, who earned first-team honors as a special teams utility player in the spring, while sophomore Jed Smith will handle the kicking duties.
