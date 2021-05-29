EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jared Bernhardt had five goals and two assists, goalie Logan McNaney made a career-high 17 saves, and third-seeded Maryland beat second-seeded Duke 14-5 on Saturday in the Division I men's lacrosse semifinals at cold and rainy Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.
Bernhardt has scored a school-record 200 career goals at Maryland (15-0), and 16 have come in the NCAA Tournament.
The Blue Devils (14-3) were held to a season low in goals, but Michael Sowers had two of them in his final college game. He finished his career with 383 points, second all-time to Lyle Thompson (400) of the Albany Great Danes.
In Saturday's other semifinal, reigning national champion Virginia used a 6-0 run in the second quarter and held on late to beat top-seeded North Carolina 12-11 and earn a chance to defend its 2019 title.
Connor Shellenberger led the fourth-seeded Cavaliers (13-4) with two goals and four assists, goalie Alex Rode made 15 saves, and Ian Laviano notched the game-winner in the final minute of the third quarter.
The Tar Heels (13-3) got two goals from William Perry in the fourth quarter, the second with 3:05 to go, but couldn't get the equalizer.
There was no tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
