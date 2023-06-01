Heat Celtics Basketball

After falling one game shy of a second straight trip to the NBA Finals, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla will be back next year according to team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

BOSTON (AP) — For anyone expecting sweeping changes from the Boston Celtics this offseason, team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is throwing a bit of cold water on that idea.


