EASTON — Family.
It’s why Matt Griffith stepped down as Easton High’s head football coach in November 2017.
Pat McGlinchey gave the same reason Monday morning, announcing he was stepping down as the Warriors head coach after four years to focus more on his family.
“The only real reason is being able to spend more time with my family,” McGlinchey said. “That’s it. My son’s going to be going into his junior year next year and we really are focused on him, my wife and I. We want to get ready for colleges.”
“For me to do a great job with being the head football coach, and me being a father that I need to be, they don’t go together,” McGlinchey continued. “It wasn’t going to be able to happen over the next couple years. I’ve always told myself that if I can’t do the job that needs to be done, then I need to step down. And that’s where I’m at.”
McGlinchey, 48, who will continue teaching special education at Easton, compiled an 18-16 record over his four years as head coach, which included a 5-0 mark during the 2021 spring season, and a 3-6 record this past fall.
“I love coaching,” said McGlinchey, who will remain on the coaching staff as an assistant. “I really wanted to stay on, but I knew it was the next head coach’s prerogative whether that would happen or not.
“It was a hard decision because the team that we have next year I feel like they’re going to be great,” McGlinchey added. “So it was a difficult decision in that regard because I didn’t know who would want the job. I had a feeling that none of my assistant coaches wanted to be the head coach.”
Easton athletic director Kurisha Hoffman said Easton interviewed candidates for the position, but knew Griffith wanted back in the game, and announced his return to the team Monday morning after McGlinchey talked with his players.
“I always joked with Matt, ‘Hey, when you want to come back just let me know,’” said McGlinchey, who was an assistant for two years under Griffith before becoming head coach in January 2018. “But that was all just joshing and joking around. I’m really thankful that he wanted to come back because it really sets the tone with the team, and also our assistant coaches. I’m just really, really excited because I can be that liaison coach; that coach in the school building for him.”
Griffith led the Warriors to a 34-39 record from 2011-2017, which included playoff berths in 2013 and ’14. He stepped down after the 2017 season, but stayed on as an assistant under McGlinchey. He eventually left the program completely so he could watch his son Drew play football at Frostburg State University, where this fall he earned Mountain East Conference honorable-mention honors as a senior offensive guard.
And while Matt Griffith reconnected with the Bayside Conference football landscape as a color analyst for radio play-by-play man Mark Potter the past two years, he wanted to return to the sidelines after Drew recently completed senior season.
Griffith, 46, said he had put feelers out to other schools because he planned to coach somewhere next season.
“But I bleed orange and black and when the opportunity was presented, I took the interview process and ran with it.,” said Griffith, who plans to have his son on his staff in the fall.
“I’ve really missed it,” Griffith said of coaching. “I’ve been doing the radio for two years with Potter and that’s been fun. And I think that’s helped get the juices flowing a little bit quicker. Then with my son having the desire to coach as well, (that) was a big part of that process too. Exciting times. I’m looking forward to it.”
Griffith stepped down as Easton’s girls’ head basketball coach in October because he wanted to watch his daughter Emily play lacrosse in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.