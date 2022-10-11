CENTREVILLE — Brenna McLean converted Faith Novak’s pass with less than 2 minutes remaining in overtime Tuesday, as Queen Anne’s County High’s field hockey team remained undefeated with a 2-1 victory over unbeaten Washington.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP
Cassidy Alexander notched eight saves for the Lions (8-0 overall), who notched their second straight overtime victory. McLean also scored Queen Anne’s first goal.
SSPP 7 Delmarva Christian 0
EASTON — Gennie Webb had two goals and set up three others as the Sabres logged its fifth straight shutout heading into Wednesday’s Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference clash with unbeaten Gunston.
Jules Stepp, Morgan Quade, Evelyn Murphy and Emmary Sweeney (assist) each had one goal for Saints Peter and Paul (7-1). Freshman Kayla Davis, playing her first year of field hockey, capped the scoring via an assist from Webb, who leads the Sabres and the ESIAC with 18 goals and 14 assists.
Easton 2, Kent County 0
WORTON — Ella Chandler scored off Olivia Orrell’s feed, and Maddi Spies added a goal off a corner as the Warriors blanked the Trojans for their third shutout of the season.
Easton (5-4 overall, 2-2 North Bayside) got strong games from Aubrey Lavezzo, Annah Mooney and Kat Booth.
Kent Island 6, St. Michaels 0
ST. MICHAELS — Rhianna Hoffner and Willow Yost each had one goal and an assist Monday, as the Buccaneers extended their winning streak to five.
Sadie Latchaw, Jordan O’Conner, Jamie Tranquill and Megan Carpenter scored one goal apiece for Kent Island (8-2, 3-0), which has outscored its last five opponents, 33-1.
Boys’ Soccer
Cambridge-SD 5, Mardela 2
CAMBRIDGE — Justin Knox had a hat trick, and Jharrell Hernandez and Lambray Berdaux had a goal apiece to lead the Vikings.
Girls’ Soccer
Queen Anne’s 7, Colonel 0
CENTREVILLE — Sierra Lester, Caitlyn Rath and Olivia Ryan each scored a pair of goals Monday as the Lions won their seventh straight. Chloe Sharp also scored a goal for Queen Anne’s County (7-2, 6-0).
