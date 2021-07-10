Elijah Palmer was nervous but didn’t want it to show.
Colonel Richardson High head coach James Jackson was also nervous, but didn’t want to let on for fear it might make Palmer tense.
COVID-19 had taken this opportunity away from Palmer in 2020.
Now one year later, the Colonel Richardson High senior was ready to challenge for titles in the boys’ long and triple jump at the Class 1A state outdoor track and field championships.
There were a few unexpected problems though on June 18, the day of the meet.
Morgan State University had long hosted the state meet, but this year the championships had been moved to the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover — longtime venue for the state indoor championships.
Palmer, Jackson and the other competitors in the field immediately noticed the runways leading to the long and triple jump pits were without numbers.
“Every track in the Bayside (Conference) mostly has the numbers on the runway so kids don’t have to pull out a tape measure,” said Jackson of markings that help athletes set up their approach to the board. “And the new rule this year, you’re not allowed runbacks (where athletes measure their steps). So you’ve got to come in knowing how many steps you need, and what’s the distance that you’re jumping from.
“I tried to talk to one of the judges about how they should at least allow runbacks, ‘cause a lot of these kids didn’t come in knowing to grab a tape measure and how far you needed to go back,” added Jackson, who noted Palmer began his approach from 95 feet. “So we had to estimate from our track to there.”
The other difference was the size of the boards the athletes took off from. The board in long jump measured eight feet instead of 12. The triple jump board was 34 feet, compared to the 32- or 36-foot boards Palmer was familiar with.
“Everybody was trying to guess where they were jumping from,” Jackson said. “It was different. It was a lot different.”
And it took some getting use to.
On Palmer’s first two practice runs for the long jump he didn’t even touch the board.
“It threw me off for long jump,” Palmer said.
“I’m trying to back him up and give him numbers to go from and I’m like, ‘Man, what are we going to do here,’” Jackson said. “His first jump he’s got to be on the board at least.”
Palmer got his bearings enough to leap 20 feet, 6¾ inches and finish second in the long jump to Brunswick’s Jackson Tuomey (20-9¼).
The triple jump would have a happier ending, though, one Palmer never considered possible four years earlier.
Take Off
Palmer played football and basketball at Colonel. He also ran sprints and relays, and tried hurdles.
But his first taste of the triple jump came his freshman year at the Cambridge Classic Invitational. The Colonels needed points and assistant Devin Perkins decided to stick Palmer in the event to see how he’d do. By the time the event was finished Palmer’s thoughts were along the lines of “I’m never doing this again.”
“That’s exactly what I said,” Palmer said laughing. “I went out there and jumped like a 36. It was terrible. I was highly upset.”
Jackson and Perkins were not, and continued encouraging Palmer, who steadily began adding distance, despite struggling to fine tune the event’s first two phases, where the athlete takes off, lands, then takes off again on the same leg.
“That was the part I was confused with,” Palmer said before breaking into another laugh. “I was like, ‘Wait. So I’ve got to jump off the same leg twice? Like back to back?’ So like I’m running full speed and I have to jump off the same leg back to back? This don’t even make sense.’ They told me I should keep trying and keep working on it. And at practice, the more I got better at it the more fun it got.”
A personal-record 43-5 his sophomore year at the Kent Island Invitational got the Federalsburg native thinking he might someday challenge for a state title. Palmer won the Class 1A East Region title in triple jump in 2019, then placed fifth at states with a 42-¼.
He was amped for a shot at a state title in 2020, hoping to match the performance of former Colonel standout Isiah Bolden, who won back-to-back state titles in the long and triple jump in 2014 and ‘15.
But COVID arrived and wiped out the entire spring sports season.
“I was highly upset when we didn’t have it last year because I felt like I could have won it last year, too,” Palmer said of the state title. “And then COVID happened and killed everything.”
Everything seemed different this year, starting with the regular season, when Palmer was the only triple jump participant in Colonel’s three meets. Despite not having any competition to push him, Jackson looked at the competition around the state and thought Palmer had a chance to win states.
“I told him that after sectionals and told him again after regionals,” Jackson said.
Palmer won triple jump at the 1A East Section 1 meet with a 41-7½ — the first time he jumped past the 40-foot mark all year — but his 20-5 in the long jump was second to teammate Sam Souil, who won with a 20-8½. The following week Palmer won the 1A East Region titles, jumping 42-11 in the triple, and 20-8½ in the long.
“Then we went to states and I was like, ‘Man, you can win this if you can jump a 42, 43,’” Jackson said of the triple jump. “‘The next closest kid to you is probably 5 inches behind you.’”
Still, there was the lack of markings and different board sizes to contend with at states. Palmer admitted long jump helped him adjust for triple jump. Jackson remained nervous, but managed to mask his emotions.
“We’ve been practicing on 36- and 12-foot boards all year,” Jackson said. “And now we got to go no numbers on the runway, and we’ve got to do this in our head. Man, I’ve got to make sure I can get him to the mark he needs. I didn’t want to show him because I didn’t want him to start thinking that I was worried for him.”
Jackson also remained concerned with Palmer’s first phase, which emphasized the week prior to states.
“I had to pull out the cones (in practice) to let him know where he should be landing opposed to how high he was getting,” Jackson said of the first phase. “He should have been getting 16 to 17 feet. He was only getting 13 because he was jumping so high in the air.
“I was a little nervous for him because I thought I was frustrating him the whole time I’m trying to fix his phase,” Jackson continued. “Because that was something he got used to doing, going up instead of out. But he was able to do it right at states.”
Palmer jumped 41-11 on his first attempt.
“I knew I could do better though,” he said.
He did just that on his second jump, soaring to a first-place and season-best 43-½ — a mark Palmer knew wasn’t going to be reached by anyone in the field, including defending state champion William Joseph of Pikesville, who jumped 42-6¼ on his first jump, but went no further en route to finishing second.
“After I jumped the 43 I was pretty much set that I won,” Palmer said. “He couldn’t get past his first jump.
“That’s the same kid that beat me (at states) my sophomore year,” Palmer said of Joseph. “I didn’t realize it until the end. We started talking and he said something to me and I said, ‘You look familiar.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I seen you at states two years ago.’”
Palmer was almost looking at a school record, when he jumped 45 feet on one of his last two attempts — an effort that did not count because his feet weren’t together when he landed.
“Front foot’s up here, back foot’s back there,” Jackson said spreading his hands to show the distance between Palmer’s feet. “I was like, ‘Wow, there goes your 45. And he knew it.”
But still Palmer won.
“But that 45 would have looked a lot better,” Palmer said with one more big laugh.
