The game was on the floor.
Merrill Morgan never saw the need for some animated sideline act.
Never did Colonel Richardson High’s boys’ basketball coach of 38 seasons find it necessary to grab his necktie and make like he was choking himself to show up officials.
Never did he stomp a folding chair into a crumpled heap like famed University of Maryland head coach Lefty Driesell. Never did he charge the floor in anger, or throw a tantrum over what he considered a gross injustice. Never did he peel off his sport coat and spike it off the hardwood, or make like he was looking through a pair of binoculars to magnify a missed call.
“He was definitely one of the last gentlemen of the game,” former North Caroline High basketball coach Henry Ward said of Morgan, who passed away Aug. 7 at age 84 after a 19-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. “There were so many coaches that were a little over the top, thought winning was everything and get all crazy over a bad call. That’s just not the way he approached the game.”
That didn’t mean Morgan — who compiled a 505-396 record during his coaching career, and led Colonel to five state final-four berths — didn’t pursue victory as hard as everyone else.
“My dad did not just sit on the bench and watch the game go by,” said Steve Morgan, who played varsity for his father for two seasons before graduating from Colonel in 1983. “He had that fire. He had that intensity. But he respected the game. And he didn’t do things that did not respect the game.”
There were those rare occasions when Steve — and younger brother Jeff who also played at Colonel — watched their father’s emotions surface into more than grabbing his head in frustration, or flashing a pained expression over something gone wrong.
“He didn’t do a Lefty stomp like a Lefty stomp,” laughed Steve Morgan, who held the school’s single-season record for highest free-throw percentage until Albert Mouring came along and broke it. “But he would do sort of a stomp or kick his foot back and hit the bleacher. He never cursed. And I think that’s part of what contributed to that gentlemanly persona that he had.”
A gentlemanly persona that was remembered fondly by his players.
“He never coached with a (angry) voice,” said Tom Corsey, who played under Morgan for two seasons in the early 1970s and was a longtime assistant coach. “He just never did that. That wasn’t his way.”
Corsey’s younger brother, Victor — who along with Melvin Baltimore, Carlton Cannon, Mark Messick and Pete Brown helped Colonel go 18-0 during the 1974-75 regular-season before losing in the Bayside Conference championship to eventual Class C state champion Washington — agreed.
“He didn’t do no yelling,” Victor Corsey said before pausing to laugh and note an exception. “He might yell at Mel Cooley (Baltimore) every now and then. When you’ve got a 6-(foot)-8 center. … He’d say, ‘Come on Cooley!”
“He just had his way of getting through to us,” said Donnie Bolden, a former high-flying standout that led the Colonels to the 1990 Class 1A state semifinals.
One of those ways came without a word.
“He’d just scratch his head,” said Kevan Johnson, who along with Mouring starred on Morgan’s last team to reach the state final four in 1995. “That’s when we knew something was wrong, when he was scratching his head. If he called you in and was scratching his head, I knew something was wrong.”
Morgan’s seemingly forever calm demeanor on and off the court could have been collected from a number of sources.
He was awarded the Essex County (New Jersey) CYO Outstanding High School Player of the Year for the 1955-56 season while at Montclair High. Morgan went on to play at Duke University under the legendary Vic Bubas, and was part of the Blue Devils team that won the school’s first Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title in 1960, qualifying for the NCAA tournament.
Morgan graduated from Duke in 1961 with a degree in history. After time in the Army National Guard, he got a job teaching history and coaching varsity basketball at Woodbury High School in New Jersey while earning his master’s degree in guidance counseling from the University of Pennsylvania.
But because New Jersey wouldn’t allow counselors to coach basketball, Morgan sought work in Maryland. He interviewed at Wicomico and Colonel Richardson, and in 1967 accepted the jobs of guidance counselor and boys’ head basketball coach at Colonel. Butch Waller became head basketball coach at Wicomico, and last season led the Tribe to its record 13th Bayside Conference championship. Waller and Morgan are the only two boys’ basketball coaches in Bayside history with over 500 career victories.
Though his early teams lacked height, Morgan made good use of his players’ quickness, which paid huge dividends in the Colonel’s half- and full-court presses. That speed helped Colonel become one of the North Bayside’s tougher teams, winning division championships in 1972 — the conference’s inaugural season — and 1975. Colonel lost its only two Bayside title game appearances to Washington, and in 1975 was hoping to get a second crack at the Jaguars, who ended the Colonels’ undefeated season at 18-0. That rematch never materialized, as Gwynn Park defeated Colonel, 77-76, on a buzzer-beater in a Class C regional final.
“Most of the ‘74-75 team was from Jonestown,” said Victor Corsey of the tiny Caroline County hamlet nestled not far from the school. “Mr. Morgan was the first person to come down and give us a basketball court. And to be a white guy then coming to a black neighborhood. … Mr. Morgan, he didn’t care about race. White or Black, he loved recreation. He loved basketball. He’d go out of his way to help.”
Brad Plutschak, Colonel’s current head basketball coach — and whose mother had Morgan for a guidance counselor at Colonel — tells a story of Morgan’s helping ways when he first arrived at the school.
“I guess when he first got there they had shoes and the athletic director, or whoever — I don’t know if they even had ADs back in 60-whatever — but they said, ‘You’ve got to put the shoes back up on the stage,’ and (Morgan) said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He said, ‘They’re only for games.’ And Coach said, ‘Well, some of these kids don’t have shoes just for practice.’ So he worked it out so they’d be able to have something to wear to try out and practice in.”
But Morgan wasn’t just about basketball. He worked diligently to get kids from the county involved in the Caroline County Youth Commission, which offered a variety of sports programs.
“I remember when Mr. Morgan first came round here,” Tom Corsey said. “He used to drive the car through the neighborhood, trying to find kids to go do track and stuff like that. Couple days later he came back through and he said he was going to be working here in the county, and he was trying to get enough kids to run track in the CYC program. I know he wasn’t here but five or six months and he had a whole car-load of kids for track.”
Morgan continued putting together strong basketball teams at Colonel. And though he never won another division title after 1975, his teams earned berths to the state final four in 1973, ‘76, ‘77, ‘90 and ‘95.
Colonel reached the state finals for the only time under Morgan in 1976, falling to Pocomoke, 80-66, in the Class C final. His last two state qualifiers fell shy in the state semifinals. The Bolden-led 1990 team lost 60-58 to Westmar. Then in 1995, Johnson and Mouring — who would go on to play Division I ball at James Madison and Connecticut, respectively — led Colonel to the 1A state semis, where it lost 71-69 to eventual state champ Forestville.
“He was the greatest coach I had,” said Johnson during a phone interview last week from San Francisco. “The way he would talk to you and become like your mentor, and your father, as well as your coach. I have never met anybody else like that. It was something I was looking for later in life and just couldn’t find. Mr. Morgan was different than everybody else. He took his time with you. And gave you his attention. He cared.”
But Bolden learned there was one thing his former coach wouldn’t give up — his Pepsi.
“He didn’t like to share his Pepsi,” Bolden said laughing. “He wouldn’t share his Pepsi. He’d say, ‘Drink water. That’s good for you.’”
And while Morgan’s love for Pepsi, Duke basketball, as well as the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates were lifelong staples, so was his desire to help people on and off the court.
Tom Corsey’s son, Dez, was born prematurely and weighed just one pound at birth. Morgan provided immediate help.
“I didn’t have a car. And I didn’t know nothing about Baltimore city,” said Corsey, who son was immediately placed in the intensive care unit at Johns Hopkins. “After practice he would take me up there to see him. He did that until Dez came out of the intensive care part of it. We went from right from practice. And he never received anything; never asked for anything.”
Dez eventually became Morgan’s honorary godson.
A 76-46 victory over Queen Anne’s County gave Morgan his 500th career victory in February, 2005. His 505th and final victory came a few weeks later against James M. Bennett in the regular-season finale. Morgan retired after the 2005 season, watched the school named the gymnasium after him, and was honored again when the public basketball courts at the Federalsburg marina were named after him.
And while family, friends and opposing coaches will relive games and great players in Colonel history, they may remember Merrill Morgan’s style and perspective more than anything else.
“He always had a calming affect on people; at least with me,” said Ward, who coached at North Caroline for 20 years and had a slew of classic battles with Morgan and Colonel. “North Caroline and Colonel were usually big games. And you’re a little nervous before the game and all. And then you go over and talk to Merrill on the sidelines and he just had a way of putting everything at ease. Like hey, this is no big deal. It’s just a ballgame.”
